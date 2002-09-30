Tracking the elusive DTV

So, how is the digital-television transition going? According to the Federal

Communications Commission's latest figures, of the 1,504 TV stations granted digital-TV construction permits or licenses, 552, or a little more than one-third, are up and

running with digital. Of those, about one-half (277) are licensed and operating full-time. Another 275 are operating under special temporary authority or

experimental authority, which means they are on periodically or "with less than

fully authorized facilities."

Of the 1,504 with CPs or licenses, 843 have now asked for extensions beyond

the May 1, 2002, deadline for building out digital facilities. The FCC has

granted 772 and "admonished" 71 stations, which means not granted but with no

penalty so far beyond admonishment. Another 286 stations have now asked for

second extensions (stations can be given a maximum of two six-month

extensions).

In the top 10 markets, where the 40 "Big Four" affiliates are all supposed to be

up and running, all but two are, those being WNBC-DT and WABC-DT, both New York,

which had been on the air from the World Trade Center before

Sept. 11.