Trace Tracks Another Missing Person

CBS says a second real missing person has been found thanks to CBS Drama Without a Trace, which tracks down fictional missing persons.

The show profiles a real missing persons case at the end of each show, with a follow-up on The Early Show the next morning.

A viewer who saw the follow-up on the case of Kristy Ormsby on The Early Show last week also saw the actual Ormsby in North Carolina. Police were contacted and the woman, who had fled two years earlier with her son, was located.

It is the second person found in the past few weeks after being profiled as part of the show, a point CBS is eager to make given that Trace's airing has been the subject of a proposed FCC fine over an episode dealing with teen sex parties.

Last month, on almost the same day CBS was challenging the FCC's indecency ruling against the show, the network announced that an 18-month-old child had been found as a result of a "missing person" profile in the show.