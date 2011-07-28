Townsend Named CEO, GroupM ESP
GroupM announced
Thursday the appointment of Bryce Townsend to CEO, GroupM Entertainment &
Sports Partnerships (ESP), effective immediately.
Townsend will
replace Greg Luckman, who is leaving the company to join CAA Sports, Rob Norman, CEO, GroupM North
America, said in making the announcement.
Townsend joined GroupM
in 2007 as a senior vice president, where he advanced
until his promotion to his current role as executive vice president and
general manager, North America, GroupM ESP in 2010. In that position, he
oversaw the agency's strategic planning and its role in the marketplace as well
as managing its financial and staffing operations.
"We are fortunate
to have an executive of Bryce's experience and standing in the community to
take over for Greg at one of our company's fastest-growing units," Norman said.
"His experience and his vision will make for a seamless transition while
setting the stage for a particularly bright future at GroupM ESP."
Prior to joining
GroupM ESP, Townsend served as vice president, account services at Momentum
Worldwide, IPG's global sports and entertainment marketing agency.
