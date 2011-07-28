Townsend Named CEO, GroupM ESP

GroupM announced

Thursday the appointment of Bryce Townsend to CEO, GroupM Entertainment &

Sports Partnerships (ESP), effective immediately.

Townsend will

replace Greg Luckman, who is leaving the company to join CAA Sports, Rob Norman, CEO, GroupM North

America, said in making the announcement.

Townsend joined GroupM

in 2007 as a senior vice president, where he advanced

until his promotion to his current role as executive vice president and

general manager, North America, GroupM ESP in 2010. In that position, he

oversaw the agency's strategic planning and its role in the marketplace as well

as managing its financial and staffing operations.

"We are fortunate

to have an executive of Bryce's experience and standing in the community to

take over for Greg at one of our company's fastest-growing units," Norman said.

"His experience and his vision will make for a seamless transition while

setting the stage for a particularly bright future at GroupM ESP."

Prior to joining

GroupM ESP, Townsend served as vice president, account services at Momentum

Worldwide, IPG's global sports and entertainment marketing agency.