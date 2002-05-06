Tower plan may not hold up



The New York Times reported last week that New York broadcasters were

planning to construct a free-standing tower with restaurant and observation deck

to support their broadcast antennas at a cost of $200 million.

The story was accompanied by a rendering from architectural firm Kohn

Pedersen Fox Associates of the tower, which would rise 2,000 feet.

The only problem is that the plan was news to New York broadcasters.

The Metropolitan Television Alliance -- the consortium of broadcasters working

on replacing the tower lost in the Sept. 11 attack -- said the free-standing tower

is just one of many that have been proposed.

In fact, the alliance is now leaning toward a basic guide-wire tower, which is cheaper

and faster to build.

The group's first choice for the tower site remains Governor's Island, just

off the southern end of Manhattan.

The second choice is across the harbor in New Jersey's Liberty State

Park.