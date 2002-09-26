Tower collapses during DTV modification

Two workers died Tuesday and three more were injured when the nearly

2,000-foot KDUH-TV Scottsbluff, Neb., tower in Box Butte County, Neb., collapsed.

Lawrence A. Sukalec, 59, of Valier, Ill., and Daniel E. Goff, 25, of Sesser,

Ill., who were not station employees but had been contacted by KDUH-TV, were

working on strengthening a small transmission facility on the Duhamel

Broadcasting Enterprises-owned tower to accommodate digital transmissions, the station said,

when the tower collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation locally and by the

Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

Three other workers were injured, but they were treated and released at local

hospitals.

The tower was the tallest structure in the state, but all that remained

following Tuesday's collapse was about 50 feet. Only cable viewers could receive

station programming.

Several nearby vehicles were reported crushed, and small fires were set by

sparks from the downed tower.