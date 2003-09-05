Tower collapse kills three

Three men were killed Thursday afternoon when the WAAY-TV Huntsville, Ala.,

television tower they were repairing collapsed.

The men were hundreds of feet above the ground in the near-1,000-foot tower

at the time and tied to the tower.

Police said two of the men were crushed by rubble and the third died in

nearby Huntsville Hospital.

The men, who have not been identified, were not employees of the station but

worked for Texas-based SpectraSite Inc., from which

the station leases the tower.

The station was off the air briefly.