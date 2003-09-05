Tower collapse kills three
Three men were killed Thursday afternoon when the WAAY-TV Huntsville, Ala.,
television tower they were repairing collapsed.
The men were hundreds of feet above the ground in the near-1,000-foot tower
at the time and tied to the tower.
Police said two of the men were crushed by rubble and the third died in
nearby Huntsville Hospital.
The men, who have not been identified, were not employees of the station but
worked for Texas-based SpectraSite Inc., from which
the station leases the tower.
The station was off the air briefly.
