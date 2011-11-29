Tough Times Push New Yorker to New Direction

Click here to read more from B&C's Classifieds

By Jean W.

Williams, Director, Compliance & Special Projects, Motion Picture

Association of America, Inc.

I had been living and working in New York for the country's largest

independent producer of sports & entertainment television for 7 years when

9/11 happened. Our industry was greatly

affected; multiple rounds of downsizing and wage freezes left me tired,

stressed and in serious need of a change.

Not 2 weeks after I made up my mind to leave both the

company and New York, I saw a blind ad in Broadcasting

& Cable for my present position.

My company had an attorney in D.C. for this work (cable & satellite

TV copyright royalty collections), so I picked up the phone and called him to

ask whether he knew which organization was hiring. He told me that not only did he know the

organization, he knew the exact hiring manager, and asked whether I'd like an

introduction.

About 2 weeks later, I was in D.C. for my first and only

interview. That was 2003.

Times are hard for a lot of people right now -- including

me -- so the best advice I can give anyone involved in broadcast and/or cable

is to keep reading B&C -- and

keep looking at those ads. And I'd also

like to encourage employers who do have precious positions these days when

budgets are tight to consider advertising more disparate

broadcast/cable-related jobs in your publication, no matter how esoteric. You never know who might be reading!