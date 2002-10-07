Touchstone ups four execs
Alex Weinberger, Nina Howie, Jodie Platt and Josh Barry have all been
promoted at The Walt Disney Co.-owned studio Touchstone Television, Touchstone
president Stephen McPherson said Monday.
Weinberger becomes executive director of comedy series overseeing My Wife
and Kids and Scrubs.
Howie and Platt become directors of comedy development. Howie works on
Life with Bonnie, Less than Perfect and midseason show Regular
Joe, while Platt works on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage
Daughter, According to Jim and midseason program Lost at
Home.
All three comedy executives report to Julia Franz, vice president of comedy
series.
On the drama side, Barry has been promoted to executive director of drama
series. Barry oversees That Was Then and midseason show Veritas.
Barry reports to Suzanne Patmore, VP of drama series.
