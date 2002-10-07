Touchstone ups four execs

Alex Weinberger, Nina Howie, Jodie Platt and Josh Barry have all been

promoted at The Walt Disney Co.-owned studio Touchstone Television, Touchstone

president Stephen McPherson said Monday.

Weinberger becomes executive director of comedy series overseeing My Wife

and Kids and Scrubs.

Howie and Platt become directors of comedy development. Howie works on

Life with Bonnie, Less than Perfect and midseason show Regular

Joe, while Platt works on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage

Daughter, According to Jim and midseason program Lost at

Home.

All three comedy executives report to Julia Franz, vice president of comedy

series.

On the drama side, Barry has been promoted to executive director of drama

series. Barry oversees That Was Then and midseason show Veritas.

Barry reports to Suzanne Patmore, VP of drama series.