Touchstone Promotes Trio

Alex Weinberger has been promoted to vice president of comedy series for Touchstone Television.

Nina Howie and Jodie Platt also have been promoted to executive directors of comedy series, teaming up to take over Weinberger’s former position.

Weinberger joined Touchstone in September 2000 as director of comedy series. Since then, she has developed and overseen such shows as Scrubs

, My Wife and Kids

, It’s All Relative

and Daddio

.

Before coming to Touchstone, Weinberger was director of development for Bruce Helford’s Mohawk Productions, working on The Drew Carey Show

, Norm

and The Oblongs

. Before that, she was manager of comedy series at ABC for three years, overseeing Drew Carey

, Spin City

, Home Improvement

and Dharma and Greg

.

Howie joined Touchstone as a manager of comedy series in September 2000. She is now responsible for managing new comedy development and overseeing Hope & Faith

, Life with Bonnie

and Less than Perfect

.

Platt came to Touchstone in August 2000. She develops new series and oversees According to Jim

and 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

.

Touchstone has 13 TV series on the air.