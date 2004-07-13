Touchstone Names Drama, Comedy Execs

Morgan Wandell and Alex Weinberger will run Touchstone Television's drama and comedy departments, respectively.

They will report to Mark Pedowitz, Touchstone's president. Wandell returns to the studio from Channel One News, where he was president of programming. He previously worked with Franz at Touchstone.

Weinberger adds responsibility for developing new comedies to her existing job of overseeing all of the studio's current comedies. Wandell replaces Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs, who moved over to head ABC's drama development after Stephen McPherson, Touchstone's former president, took over as president of ABC Entertainment.

Patmore-Gibbs brought Josh Barry and Jocelyn Diaz with her as vice president and director of drama development, respectively. McPherson last month named former Touchstone producer Francie Calfo as ABC's executive vice president of drama and comedy development.