Touchet joins Today

As expected, Tom Touchet has been named executive producer of NBC's

Today.

He replaces Jonathan Wald, who resigned in October after

differences with Today host Katie Couric on the direction of the show

couldn't be resolved.

"Tom is a leader and a team player, someone who will work together with the

Today show staff to bring us to even greater success," NBC News

president Neal Shapiro said.

Touchet had been with ABC News for seven years, including a five-and-a-half-year stint at Good Morning America.

Prior to ABC, he was with Fox.