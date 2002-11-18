Touchet joins Today
As expected, Tom Touchet has been named executive producer of NBC's
Today.
He replaces Jonathan Wald, who resigned in October after
differences with Today host Katie Couric on the direction of the show
couldn't be resolved.
"Tom is a leader and a team player, someone who will work together with the
Today show staff to bring us to even greater success," NBC News
president Neal Shapiro said.
Touchet had been with ABC News for seven years, including a five-and-a-half-year stint at Good Morning America.
Prior to ABC, he was with Fox.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.