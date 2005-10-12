Total for MSG Katrina Concerts Tops $9 Million

Madison Square Garden’s benefit concerts for Hurricane Katrina victims have raised $9 million.

MSG’s two Sept. 20 concerts – at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall – raised money through ticket sales, sponsorship dollars (from presenters Bear Stearns and KeySpan), food and merchandise sales, a pay-per-view telecast and a $1 million donation from MSG, according to the company.

Proceeds will go to the Bush Clinton Katrina Fund; Habitat for Humanity; MusiCares and The Children’s Health Fund. MSG, which underwrote all of the concerts’ production costs, will sell CDs and DVDs of the event in December

.