Toshiba To Offer Vongo Trial On Notebooks

Starz Entertainment's online video streaming service, Vongo, will be available as standard equipment on some new Toshiba computers.

Toshiba has agreed to offer buyers of its Satellite and Qosmio notebook computers a 30-day free trial of Vongo's 2,500 video titles (movies, anime, sports, concerts).

Users will have to register with Starz to access the free trial, then pay $9.99 a month for the service if they want to keep it after the trial period.

Available titles include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, The Da Vinci Code, Disney and Pixar’s Cars, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Illusionist.

