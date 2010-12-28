Torry Holt Joins NFL Network

Torry Holt, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver, has joined

the NFL Network as an analyst. He will debut on the network tonight (Dec. 28).

Holt, a Pro Bowl pick himself during his playing days, will

be a studio analyst on Tuesday for the 7 p.m. Pro Bowl Selection Show. He will

be a studio analyst for NFL Total Access and other network shows and specials.

Coincidentally, that will also be the day the NFL plays its

first Tuesday night game in over 60 years, the Eagles-Vikings matchup postponed

because of the East Coast blizzard. That game is on NBC.

He is the fourth member of the Rams to join the network

along with Marshall Falk, Kurt Warner and Trent Green.