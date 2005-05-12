Top Job for Leffler at WCNC

NBC Universal veteran Barry Leffler has been tapped as president/GM for NBC owned-and-operated WCNC Raleigh-Durham, N.C. He will take over May 18.

Most recently, Leffler was VP of retail operations and consumer marketing for NBC Universal. Previously, he was VP of creative services in marketing for NBC Europe. Leffler has local broadcast experience, having headed creative services and programming for NBC O&O WTVJ Miami and worked for seven years at Fox affiliate WSVN Miami as a producer and creative services director.

In Raleigh-Durham, Leffler takes over for John Shannon, the station’s VP of sales, who has been interim GM since Oct. 2004, when former GM Mike Ward retired.

"Barry's solid management and operational skills combined with his innovative marketing and business development background make him the ideal candidate to continue our growth in the Raleigh-Durham market," NBC Station Group President Jay Ireland said in a statement.

