Top Five Broadcast Nets Anticipate Big Payday

The top five

networks are expecting a boost in ad commitment dollars in the upcoming upfront

selling season, The

Wrap reported.

Although ratings

continue to decline, advertisers who bought too little inventory last year are

now paying up to 30% more for scatter market inventory. Sales executives from the networks anticipate

double-digit increases on the cost per thousand ad impressions (CPMs).

Upfront

negotiations took three weeks last year, with the average rate increases

between 8-9%. The total take was $8.5 billion for primetime. If the negotiations

are over that quickly this year, the average rate could be 12%, with the total

take exceeding the record 2008 upfront.

Each of the

networks have their own selling points - Fox has powerhouses American Idol and Glee , ABC has both Dancing

With the Stars and hit comedy Modern

Family, while CBS has seven of the ten most watched shows. NBC comes in

last, but that means that ad buyers will find a deal. Media buyers find that

The CW, while a smaller network, reaches a younger audience that some clients

target.

Most agencies have

not yet received budgets for their clients, so there is no official word on how

much the advertisers will spend. However, with most advertisers not wanting to

spend the extra 30% in the scatter market, the broadcast networks should expect

to make a new record.