Top Directors Express "Home Premiere" Concerns

A day after DirecTV announced it would be the first distributor to launch the Home Premiere premium video on demand service, a group of prominent movie directors, including James Cameron and Peter Jackson have come out in force against the service.



DirecTV said Tuesday that it would launch Home Premiere on April 21 with the Sony Pictures movie Just Go With It. DirecTV HD-DVR customers - about 6 million subscribers - can rent the Adam Sandler comedy for $29.99 for 48 hours. Home Premiere movies are made available on VOD about 60 days after their theatrical release, roughly half the normal VOD window of four months. Other movies in the lineup are The Adjustment Bureau (Universal), Cedar Rapids (20th Century Fox) and Hall Pass (Warner Brothers), which will be available in April and May. DirecTV said that each Home Premiere movie will be available for about two weeks. DirecTV already offers about 6,000 titles on demand through its DirecTV Cinema initiative.

