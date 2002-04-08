Top 25 television groups

How to read the Top 25: This exclusive list ranks the nation's largest TV groups based on percentage of U.S. household (HH) coverage as calculated by the FCC (shown on list as "HHs FCC"). The FCC's method discounts HH coverage by UHF stations—ch. 14 and above—by 50%. The ranking also displays total HH coverage without the "UHF discount" (shown on list as "U.S. HHs"). The DMAs and HH numbers are per Nielsen Media Research as of Jan. 1. Stations owned, operated or otherwise affiliated in the same DMA are not counted toward a group's total.

1. Viacom VIA

(includes former CBS and UPN station groups)

39 stations/45.4% of U.S./39.5% FCC

524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 1009

Phone: (212) 975-4321

Fax: (212) 975-6910

Web site:

cbs.com

Sumner M. Redstone, chairman/CEO

Mel Karmazin, president/COO

Leslie Moonves, president/CEO, CBS

Fred Reynolds, president, Viacom TV Stations Group

Other media interests:CBS Television Network and United Paramount Network (UPN); CBS Enterprises (CBS Broadcast International and King World Productions); Paramount Television (Paramount Network Television, Viacom Productions, Spelling Television, Big Ticket Television, Paramount Domestic Television, and Paramount International Television); Infinity Broadcasting Corp. (operates more than 180 radio stations); equity position in Westwood One (radio syndicator); Viacom Outdoor. Cable channels: MTV Networks (MTV: Music Television, VH1, Nickelodeon, TNN: The National Network, MTV2, Nick at Nite, TV Land, Country Music Television, and The Digital Suite from MTV Networks); Showtime Networks Inc.; 50% of Comedy Central (co-owned with AOL Time Warner Inc.); BET (including BET on Jazz and BET.com); Paramount Pictures; Paramount Home Entertainment; book publisher Simon & Schuster Inc., Famous Music Publishing; about 80% of Blockbuster Inc.; Famous Players, United Cinemas International, United International Pictures (film distribution); Paramount Parks. Online interests: MTV.com, CBS.com, CBSNews.com, Nickelodeon Online, VH1.com, Viacom Interactive Ventures (CBS MarketWatch.com, CBS SportsLine.com, Hollywood.com)

2. Fox TV Stations FOX

(subsidiary of News Corp. Ltd.; includes pending Chris-Craft

Industries Inc./United TV Inc. acquisition)

35 stations/44.7% of U.S./38.1% FCC

1999 S. Bundy Dr., Los Angeles, Calif. 90025

Phone: (310) 584-2000

Fax:(310) 584-2087

Web site:

fox.com

K. Rupert Murdoch, chairman, News Corp.

Mitchell Stern, chairman, Fox TV Stations Thomas Herwitz, president, station operations

Other media interests: Fox only: Fox Television Network; Fox Television Entertainment Group (Fox Entertainment, Fox Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television, Twentieth Television); cable channels Fox News Channel, Health Network, FX, 34% of Outdoor Life, 33% of Golf Channel; Fox/Liberty (sports) Networks (including Fox Sports Net); 49.5% of Fox Family Worldwide (Fox Family Channel, Fox Kids Network). Online interests: Fox.com. News Corp. is a partner in In Flight Network (airline audio, video and information service)

3. Paxson PAX

(NBC Inc. 32.5% owner with option to take control in 2002)

69 stations/65.4% of U.S./33.4% FCC

601 Clearwater Park Rd.

West Palm Beach, Fla. 33401

Phone: (561) 659-4122;

Fax: (561) 659-4754

Web site:

paxtv.com

Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner

Dean Goodman, president, TV group

Other media interests: Pax TV network

4. NBC GE

(subsidiary of General Electric Co.)

13 stations/33.7% of U.S./30.4% FCC

Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112

Phone: (212) 664-4444

Fax: (212) 664-4085

Web site:

nbc.com

Jeff Immelt, president/CEO, GE

Bob Wright, chairman/CEO, NBC

Jay Ireland, president, NBC Television Stations Group

Other media interests: NBC TV Network; Spanish-language Telemundo net; NBC Enterprises; cable channels CNBC and MSNBC (with Microsoft Inc.), A&E TV Networks (joint venture with ABC Inc. and Hearst-Argyle), CNBC Europe; 32.5% of Paxson Communications (with option to take control in 2002); 15% of SnapTV (formerly home shopping ValueVision International Network). Online interests: MSNBC.com

5. Tribune TRB

23 stations/38.4% of U.S./28.7% FCC

435 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1800, Chicago, Ill. 60611

Phone: (312) 222-3333

Fax: (312) 329-0611

Web site:

tribune.com

John W. Madigan, chairman/CEO, Tribune Co. (parent)

Dennis J. FitzSimons, president/CEO, Tribune Co./president, Tribune Broadcasting

Patrick J. Mullen, president, Tribune Television

Other media interests: 25% of WB Television Network (majority owned by AOL Time Warner); Tribune Entertainment Co. (first-run programming); cable channels CLTV News (Chicago), 50% of Central Florida News 13 (joint partner with Time Warner), 31% of Food Network, 9% of Golf Channel; Tribune Media Services and its ZAP2IT electronic program guide; 4 radio stations; 50% of Knight-Ridder/Tribune Information Services; 11 newspapers, including New York Newsday, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Hartford (Conn.) Courant; and Spanish-language newspapers in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. Online interests: metromix.com, Go2Orlando.com, BlackVoices.com with partial interests in CareerBuilder.com, iVillage Inc. Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)

6. ABC DIS

(subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.)

10 stations/24.1% of U.S./23.8% FCC

77 W. 66th St., New York, N.Y. 10023

Phone: (212) 456-7777

Fax: (212) 456-6850

Web site:

abc.com

Robert Iger, president/COO, Disney

Steven Bornstein, president, ABC Television

Walter Liss, president, Stations Group

Other media interests: ABC TV Network; 54 radio stations; ABC Radio Networks; ABC Entertainment TV Group (production and prime time development): Disney/ABC Cable Networks Disney Channel, Toon Disney, 80% of ESPN, 50% of Lifetime Television (joint partner with Hearst Corp.), 39.5% of E! Entertainment Television, A&E Television Networks (joint venture with NBC and Hearst); Walt Disney Television International. Online interests ABC Multimedia Group, ABC.com, ABCNews.com, ESPN.com

7. Univision UVN

33 stations/40.2% of U.S./21.0% FCC

5999 Center Drive, Los Angeles, Calif. 90045

Phone: (310) 216-3434

Fax: (310) 348-3459

Web site:

univision.com

A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO

Ray Rodriguez, president/chief operating officer, Univision Networks

Thomas Arnost, Michael Wortsman, co-presidents, Television Group

Other media interests: Spanish-language network Univision; Spanish-language network TeleFutura; cable network Galavision; 31% of TV/radio group Entravision Communications (see No. 25); Univision Music Group and Univision Online

8. Gannett GCI

22 stations/17.7% of U.S./17.5% FCC

1100 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va. 22209

Phone: (703) 284-6760;

Fax: (703) 247-3114

Web site:

gannett.com

Douglas H. McCorkindale, chairman, Gannett Co. Inc.

(parent)

Craig A. Dubow, president/CEO, broadcasting

Other media interests: 95 daily U.S. newspapers, including USA Today, USA Weekend, and 300 non-daily publications. Online interests: usatoday.com. Partner in iBlast

9. Hearst-Argyle HTV

34 stations/17.5% of U.S./15.9% FCC

888 7th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10106

Phone: (212) 887-6800

Fax: (212) 887-6875

Web site:

hearstargyle.com

Frank A. Bennack Jr., president, Hearst Corp.

(parent/66% owner)

David Barrett, president, Hearst-Argyle Television

Other media interests: Two radio stations; program and syndication partner with NBC Enterprises. Online interests: ProAct Technologies Corp. (personal-finance/human-resources Web site); about 24% of Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc. (site developer). Parent Hearst owns Hearst Entertainment and Syndication, 50% of Lifetime Television (joint partner with ABC Inc.), New England Cable News (with MediaOne), TVA (Brazilian pay-TV company, with ABC), 20% of ESPN, A&E Television Networks (joint venture with NBC and ABC), newspapers, monthly consumer magazines including Esquire, Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Harpers' Bazaar

10. Trinity Broadcasting Network PRIVATE

23 stations/31.6%US/15.8% FCC

Address: 2442 Michelle Drive, Tustin, Calif., 92780

Phone: (714) 832-2950

Fax: (714) 730-0657

Web site:

www.tbn.org

Paul F. Crouch, president

Al Brown, chief financial officer

Other media interests: Trinity Broadcast Network, Trinity Music City, USA; International Production Center in Dallas, and TBN Films

11. Sinclair SBGI

62 stations/24.9% of U.S./15.0% FCC

10706 Beaver Dam Rd., Hunt Valley, Md. 21030

Phone: (410) 568-1500

Fax: (410) 568-1588

Web site:

sbgi.net

David D. Smith, president/CEO

David B. Amy, EVP/CFO

Other media interests: Sinclair Ventures (makes Internet-related investments); Acrodyne Industries Inc.

12. Belo BLC

19 stations/13.8% of U.S./13.1% FCC

400 S. Record St., Dallas, Texas 75202

Phone: (214) 977-6606;

Fax: (214) 977-2030

Web site:

belo.com

Robert W. Decherd, chairman/president/owner of 17.3% of voting shares

John L. "Jack" Sander, EVP, media operations, and president, television group

Other media interests: Two AMs; local/regional cable news channels Northwest Cable News, Texas Cable News, Arizona News Channel (joint venture with Cox Communications Inc.), Local News on Cable and NewsWatch on Channel 15, Virginia; eight daily newspapers, including Dallas Morning News, Providence Journal, Riverside, Calif., Press-Enterprise. Online interests: dallasnews.com, AdOne LLC

13. Cox PRIVATE

15 stations/10.2% of U.S./10.1% FCC

205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, Ga. 30328

Phone: (678) 645-0000

Fax: (678) 645-5250

Web site:

cimedia.com

Andrew S. Fisher, president, Cox Television

Other media interests: Cox Newspapers, Cox Radio Inc.; Cox Cable, high-speed Internet access and broadband services, Cox Interactive Media, 10.4% of E! Entertainment Television, 10% of Primestar. Online interests include investment in Excite@Home. Partner in iBlast

14. Clear Channel CCU

35 stations/12.6% of U.S./8.7% FCC

Address: 200 East Basse Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78209

Phone: 210 822 2828

Web site:

www.clearchannel.com

L. Lowry Mays, chairman/CEO

William G. Moll, president, Clear Channel Television

Other media interests: Clear Channel Entertainment (TV production and event promotions), Music Music Entertainment (joint venture with RLR Productions to develop music-based TV properties) and 1,231 radio stations; Clear Channel Outdoor (billboards)

15. Pappas Telecasting PRIVATE

20 stations/13.4% of U.S. HHs/8.1% FCC

500 S. Chinowth Rd., Visalia, Calif. 93277

Phone: (559) 733-7800;

Fax: (559) 733-7878

Harry J. Pappas, president/owner

Stuart Livingston, President/CEO, Hispanic TV group

Howard Shrier, executive vice president/CEO, English-Language TV group

Other media interests: Two radio stations

16. E.W. Scripps SSP

10 stations/9.9% of U.S./8.0% FCC

312 Walnut St., Ste. 2300, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201

Phone: (513) 977-3000

Fax: (513) 977-3728

Web site:

scripps.com

William R. Burleigh, chairman

Ken Lowe, president/CEO/COO

John Lansing, senior VP, Scripps Howard Broadcasting

Other media interests: Scripps Productions/Cinetel Studios; cable channels Home & Garden TV, Food Network and Do It Yourself plus stake in SportSouth; United Media; Scripps Technology Center; 19 daily newspapers; Scripps Howard News Service. Online interests: 27 local portals, hgtv.com, foodtv.com, diynet.com, comics.com, 12% of AdOne.com, Scripps Ventures (invests in Internet startups). Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)

17. Raycom PRIVATE

34 stations/10.0% of U.S./7.7% FCC

RSA Tower, 201 Monroe St., 20th Floor, Montgomery, Ala. 36104

Phone: (334) 206-1400

Fax: (334) 206-1555

Web site:

raycommedia.com

Paul McTear, president/CEO

Wayne Daugherty, Marty Edelman, Jeff Rosser, vice presidents, TV group

Other media interests: Two radio stations; Raycom Sports (production, marketing, events management)

18. Meredith MDP

11 stations/8.7% of U.S./7.4% FCC

1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309

Phone: (515) 284-3000

Fax: (515) 284-2393 or -2700

Web site:

meredith.com

William T. Kerr, chairman, Meredith Corp. (parent)

Kevin O'Brien, president, Broadcasting Group

Other media interests: Parent owns more than 20 magazines, including Better Homes and Gardens and Ladies' Home Journal; publishes Meredith and Ortho book lines. Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)

19. Post-Newsweek WPO

(subsidiary of Washington Post Co.)

6 stations/7.3% of U.S./7.3% FCC

3 Constitution Plaza, Hartford, Conn. 06103

Phone: (860) 493-6530

Fax: (860) 493-2490

Web site:

washpostco.com

Donald E. Graham, chairman, Washington Post

Alan Frank, president, Post-Newsweek Stations

Other media interests: Parent owns CableOne Inc. (cable systems); regional sports cable network; Newsweek magazine; 24 daily and weekly newspapers, including Washington Post; 50% of International Herald Tribune. Online interests: newseek.com; Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc. (site developer). Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)

20. Media General MEG/A

26 stations/8.7% of U.S./6.9% FCC

100 N. Tampa St., Ste. 3150, Tampa, Fla. 33602

Phone: (813) 225-4600;

Fax: (813) 225-4601

Web site:

media-general.com

J. Stewart Bryan III, chairman, Media General Inc. (parent)

James A. Zimmerman, president, Broadcast Division

Other media interests: Parent owns 25 newspapers, including Tampa (Fla.) Tribune; about 100 other periodicals; 20% of Denver Post. Online interests: mgfs.com, stakes in Hoovers Online and AdOne LLC. Partner in iBlast

21. Shop at Home SATH

5 stations/13.7% of U.S./6.8% FCC

5388 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Nashville, Tenn. 37230

Phone: (615) 263-8000

Fax: (615) 263-8084

Web site:

collectibles.com

George Ditomassi, president

Everit A. Herter, executive vice president, affiliate relations

Other media interests: Internet shopping

22. LIN TV PRIVATE

24 stations/7.2% of U.S./6.2% FCC

4 Richmond Square, Ste. 200, Providence, R.I. 02906

Phone: (401) 454-2880

Fax: (401) 454-5286

Web site:

lintv.com

Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO

Paul Karpowicz, vice president, television

Other media interests: Local weather cable stations; 50% of Banks Broadcasting (KWCV Wichita, KNIN(TV) Boise). WAND(TV) is managed by but only one-third owned by LIN. Also owns 20.38% of NBC's KXAS Dallas and KNSD San Diego

23. Young YBTVA

13 stations/6.1% of U.S./6.1% FCC

599 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. 10022

Phone: (212) 754-7070

Fax: (212) 758-1229

Web site:

youngbroadcasting.com

J. Vincent Young, chairman/35.4% owner

Deborah A. McDermott, executive vice president, operations

24. Emmis EMMS

15 stations/6.8% of U.S./6.0% FCC

1 Emmis Plaza, 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204

Phone: (317) 266-0100

Fax: (317) 684-2900

Web site:

emmis.com

Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman

Randy Bongarten, president, TV Group

Other media interests: 20 FMs (sale of 2 Denver FMs pending); 3 AMs, 6 city/regional magazines, other ancilliary businesses

25. Entravision EVC

(31% owned by Univision)

18 stations/11.6% of U.S./5.8% FCC

2425 Olympic Blvd., Ste. 6000W, Santa Monica, Calif. 90404

Phone: (310) 447-3870

Fax: (310) 447-3899

Web site:

entravision.com

Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/CEO/9.92% owner

Philip C. Wilkinson, president/COO/9.92% owner

Other media interests: 53 radio stations; Spanish-language radio network; El Diario/La Pensa (New York) newspaper; and outdoor displays.

Note: Walter Ulloa owns KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles. His brother, Ronald Ulloa, owns KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles and is an owner of KXLA(TV) Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles

Key:B=being bought,

*=operated under LMA,

TBA= operated under time brokerage agreement,

S=satellite station,

NR=not a Nielsen-rated market