Top 25 television groups
By Staff
How to read the Top 25: This exclusive list ranks the nation's largest TV groups based on percentage of U.S. household (HH) coverage as calculated by the FCC (shown on list as "HHs FCC"). The FCC's method discounts HH coverage by UHF stations—ch. 14 and above—by 50%. The ranking also displays total HH coverage without the "UHF discount" (shown on list as "U.S. HHs"). The DMAs and HH numbers are per Nielsen Media Research as of Jan. 1. Stations owned, operated or otherwise affiliated in the same DMA are not counted toward a group's total.
1. Viacom VIA
(includes former CBS and UPN station groups)
39 stations/45.4% of U.S./39.5% FCC
524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 1009
Phone: (212) 975-4321
Fax: (212) 975-6910
Web site:
cbs.com
Sumner M. Redstone, chairman/CEO
Mel Karmazin, president/COO
Leslie Moonves, president/CEO, CBS
Fred Reynolds, president, Viacom TV Stations Group
Other media interests:CBS Television Network and United Paramount Network (UPN); CBS Enterprises (CBS Broadcast International and King World Productions); Paramount Television (Paramount Network Television, Viacom Productions, Spelling Television, Big Ticket Television, Paramount Domestic Television, and Paramount International Television); Infinity Broadcasting Corp. (operates more than 180 radio stations); equity position in Westwood One (radio syndicator); Viacom Outdoor. Cable channels: MTV Networks (MTV: Music Television, VH1, Nickelodeon, TNN: The National Network, MTV2, Nick at Nite, TV Land, Country Music Television, and The Digital Suite from MTV Networks); Showtime Networks Inc.; 50% of Comedy Central (co-owned with AOL Time Warner Inc.); BET (including BET on Jazz and BET.com); Paramount Pictures; Paramount Home Entertainment; book publisher Simon & Schuster Inc., Famous Music Publishing; about 80% of Blockbuster Inc.; Famous Players, United Cinemas International, United International Pictures (film distribution); Paramount Parks. Online interests: MTV.com, CBS.com, CBSNews.com, Nickelodeon Online, VH1.com, Viacom Interactive Ventures (CBS MarketWatch.com, CBS SportsLine.com, Hollywood.com)
2. Fox TV Stations FOX
(subsidiary of News Corp. Ltd.; includes pending Chris-Craft
Industries Inc./United TV Inc. acquisition)
35 stations/44.7% of U.S./38.1% FCC
1999 S. Bundy Dr., Los Angeles, Calif. 90025
Phone: (310) 584-2000
Fax:(310) 584-2087
Web site:
fox.com
K. Rupert Murdoch, chairman, News Corp.
Mitchell Stern, chairman, Fox TV Stations Thomas Herwitz, president, station operations
Other media interests: Fox only: Fox Television Network; Fox Television Entertainment Group (Fox Entertainment, Fox Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television, Twentieth Television); cable channels Fox News Channel, Health Network, FX, 34% of Outdoor Life, 33% of Golf Channel; Fox/Liberty (sports) Networks (including Fox Sports Net); 49.5% of Fox Family Worldwide (Fox Family Channel, Fox Kids Network). Online interests: Fox.com. News Corp. is a partner in In Flight Network (airline audio, video and information service)
3. Paxson PAX
(NBC Inc. 32.5% owner with option to take control in 2002)
69 stations/65.4% of U.S./33.4% FCC
601 Clearwater Park Rd.
West Palm Beach, Fla. 33401
Phone: (561) 659-4122;
Fax: (561) 659-4754
Web site:
paxtv.com
Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner
Dean Goodman, president, TV group
Other media interests: Pax TV network
4. NBC GE
(subsidiary of General Electric Co.)
13 stations/33.7% of U.S./30.4% FCC
Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112
Phone: (212) 664-4444
Fax: (212) 664-4085
Web site:
nbc.com
Jeff Immelt, president/CEO, GE
Bob Wright, chairman/CEO, NBC
Jay Ireland, president, NBC Television Stations Group
Other media interests: NBC TV Network; Spanish-language Telemundo net; NBC Enterprises; cable channels CNBC and MSNBC (with Microsoft Inc.), A&E TV Networks (joint venture with ABC Inc. and Hearst-Argyle), CNBC Europe; 32.5% of Paxson Communications (with option to take control in 2002); 15% of SnapTV (formerly home shopping ValueVision International Network). Online interests: MSNBC.com
5. Tribune TRB
23 stations/38.4% of U.S./28.7% FCC
435 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1800, Chicago, Ill. 60611
Phone: (312) 222-3333
Fax: (312) 329-0611
Web site:
tribune.com
John W. Madigan, chairman/CEO, Tribune Co. (parent)
Dennis J. FitzSimons, president/CEO, Tribune Co./president, Tribune Broadcasting
Patrick J. Mullen, president, Tribune Television
Other media interests: 25% of WB Television Network (majority owned by AOL Time Warner); Tribune Entertainment Co. (first-run programming); cable channels CLTV News (Chicago), 50% of Central Florida News 13 (joint partner with Time Warner), 31% of Food Network, 9% of Golf Channel; Tribune Media Services and its ZAP2IT electronic program guide; 4 radio stations; 50% of Knight-Ridder/Tribune Information Services; 11 newspapers, including New York Newsday, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Hartford (Conn.) Courant; and Spanish-language newspapers in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. Online interests: metromix.com, Go2Orlando.com, BlackVoices.com with partial interests in CareerBuilder.com, iVillage Inc. Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)
6. ABC DIS
(subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.)
10 stations/24.1% of U.S./23.8% FCC
77 W. 66th St., New York, N.Y. 10023
Phone: (212) 456-7777
Fax: (212) 456-6850
Web site:
abc.com
Robert Iger, president/COO, Disney
Steven Bornstein, president, ABC Television
Walter Liss, president, Stations Group
Other media interests: ABC TV Network; 54 radio stations; ABC Radio Networks; ABC Entertainment TV Group (production and prime time development): Disney/ABC Cable Networks Disney Channel, Toon Disney, 80% of ESPN, 50% of Lifetime Television (joint partner with Hearst Corp.), 39.5% of E! Entertainment Television, A&E Television Networks (joint venture with NBC and Hearst); Walt Disney Television International. Online interests ABC Multimedia Group, ABC.com, ABCNews.com, ESPN.com
7. Univision UVN
33 stations/40.2% of U.S./21.0% FCC
5999 Center Drive, Los Angeles, Calif. 90045
Phone: (310) 216-3434
Fax: (310) 348-3459
Web site:
univision.com
A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO
Ray Rodriguez, president/chief operating officer, Univision Networks
Thomas Arnost, Michael Wortsman, co-presidents, Television Group
Other media interests: Spanish-language network Univision; Spanish-language network TeleFutura; cable network Galavision; 31% of TV/radio group Entravision Communications (see No. 25); Univision Music Group and Univision Online
8. Gannett GCI
22 stations/17.7% of U.S./17.5% FCC
1100 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va. 22209
Phone: (703) 284-6760;
Fax: (703) 247-3114
Web site:
gannett.com
Douglas H. McCorkindale, chairman, Gannett Co. Inc.
(parent)
Craig A. Dubow, president/CEO, broadcasting
Other media interests: 95 daily U.S. newspapers, including USA Today, USA Weekend, and 300 non-daily publications. Online interests: usatoday.com. Partner in iBlast
9. Hearst-Argyle HTV
34 stations/17.5% of U.S./15.9% FCC
888 7th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10106
Phone: (212) 887-6800
Fax: (212) 887-6875
Web site:
hearstargyle.com
Frank A. Bennack Jr., president, Hearst Corp.
(parent/66% owner)
David Barrett, president, Hearst-Argyle Television
Other media interests: Two radio stations; program and syndication partner with NBC Enterprises. Online interests: ProAct Technologies Corp. (personal-finance/human-resources Web site); about 24% of Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc. (site developer). Parent Hearst owns Hearst Entertainment and Syndication, 50% of Lifetime Television (joint partner with ABC Inc.), New England Cable News (with MediaOne), TVA (Brazilian pay-TV company, with ABC), 20% of ESPN, A&E Television Networks (joint venture with NBC and ABC), newspapers, monthly consumer magazines including Esquire, Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Harpers' Bazaar
10. Trinity Broadcasting Network PRIVATE
23 stations/31.6%US/15.8% FCC
Address: 2442 Michelle Drive, Tustin, Calif., 92780
Phone: (714) 832-2950
Fax: (714) 730-0657
Web site:
www.tbn.org
Paul F. Crouch, president
Al Brown, chief financial officer
Other media interests: Trinity Broadcast Network, Trinity Music City, USA; International Production Center in Dallas, and TBN Films
11. Sinclair SBGI
62 stations/24.9% of U.S./15.0% FCC
10706 Beaver Dam Rd., Hunt Valley, Md. 21030
Phone: (410) 568-1500
Fax: (410) 568-1588
Web site:
sbgi.net
David D. Smith, president/CEO
David B. Amy, EVP/CFO
Other media interests: Sinclair Ventures (makes Internet-related investments); Acrodyne Industries Inc.
12. Belo BLC
19 stations/13.8% of U.S./13.1% FCC
400 S. Record St., Dallas, Texas 75202
Phone: (214) 977-6606;
Fax: (214) 977-2030
Web site:
belo.com
Robert W. Decherd, chairman/president/owner of 17.3% of voting shares
John L. "Jack" Sander, EVP, media operations, and president, television group
Other media interests: Two AMs; local/regional cable news channels Northwest Cable News, Texas Cable News, Arizona News Channel (joint venture with Cox Communications Inc.), Local News on Cable and NewsWatch on Channel 15, Virginia; eight daily newspapers, including Dallas Morning News, Providence Journal, Riverside, Calif., Press-Enterprise. Online interests: dallasnews.com, AdOne LLC
13. Cox PRIVATE
15 stations/10.2% of U.S./10.1% FCC
205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, Ga. 30328
Phone: (678) 645-0000
Fax: (678) 645-5250
Web site:
cimedia.com
Andrew S. Fisher, president, Cox Television
Other media interests: Cox Newspapers, Cox Radio Inc.; Cox Cable, high-speed Internet access and broadband services, Cox Interactive Media, 10.4% of E! Entertainment Television, 10% of Primestar. Online interests include investment in Excite@Home. Partner in iBlast
14. Clear Channel CCU
35 stations/12.6% of U.S./8.7% FCC
Address: 200 East Basse Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78209
Phone: 210 822 2828
Web site:
www.clearchannel.com
L. Lowry Mays, chairman/CEO
William G. Moll, president, Clear Channel Television
Other media interests: Clear Channel Entertainment (TV production and event promotions), Music Music Entertainment (joint venture with RLR Productions to develop music-based TV properties) and 1,231 radio stations; Clear Channel Outdoor (billboards)
15. Pappas Telecasting PRIVATE
20 stations/13.4% of U.S. HHs/8.1% FCC
500 S. Chinowth Rd., Visalia, Calif. 93277
Phone: (559) 733-7800;
Fax: (559) 733-7878
Harry J. Pappas, president/owner
Stuart Livingston, President/CEO, Hispanic TV group
Howard Shrier, executive vice president/CEO, English-Language TV group
Other media interests: Two radio stations
16. E.W. Scripps SSP
10 stations/9.9% of U.S./8.0% FCC
312 Walnut St., Ste. 2300, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201
Phone: (513) 977-3000
Fax: (513) 977-3728
Web site:
scripps.com
William R. Burleigh, chairman
Ken Lowe, president/CEO/COO
John Lansing, senior VP, Scripps Howard Broadcasting
Other media interests: Scripps Productions/Cinetel Studios; cable channels Home & Garden TV, Food Network and Do It Yourself plus stake in SportSouth; United Media; Scripps Technology Center; 19 daily newspapers; Scripps Howard News Service. Online interests: 27 local portals, hgtv.com, foodtv.com, diynet.com, comics.com, 12% of AdOne.com, Scripps Ventures (invests in Internet startups). Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)
17. Raycom PRIVATE
34 stations/10.0% of U.S./7.7% FCC
RSA Tower, 201 Monroe St., 20th Floor, Montgomery, Ala. 36104
Phone: (334) 206-1400
Fax: (334) 206-1555
Web site:
raycommedia.com
Paul McTear, president/CEO
Wayne Daugherty, Marty Edelman, Jeff Rosser, vice presidents, TV group
Other media interests: Two radio stations; Raycom Sports (production, marketing, events management)
18. Meredith MDP
11 stations/8.7% of U.S./7.4% FCC
1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309
Phone: (515) 284-3000
Fax: (515) 284-2393 or -2700
Web site:
meredith.com
William T. Kerr, chairman, Meredith Corp. (parent)
Kevin O'Brien, president, Broadcasting Group
Other media interests: Parent owns more than 20 magazines, including Better Homes and Gardens and Ladies' Home Journal; publishes Meredith and Ortho book lines. Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)
19. Post-Newsweek WPO
(subsidiary of Washington Post Co.)
6 stations/7.3% of U.S./7.3% FCC
3 Constitution Plaza, Hartford, Conn. 06103
Phone: (860) 493-6530
Fax: (860) 493-2490
Web site:
washpostco.com
Donald E. Graham, chairman, Washington Post
Alan Frank, president, Post-Newsweek Stations
Other media interests: Parent owns CableOne Inc. (cable systems); regional sports cable network; Newsweek magazine; 24 daily and weekly newspapers, including Washington Post; 50% of International Herald Tribune. Online interests: newseek.com; Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc. (site developer). Partner in iBlast (to be national datacasting network)
20. Media General MEG/A
26 stations/8.7% of U.S./6.9% FCC
100 N. Tampa St., Ste. 3150, Tampa, Fla. 33602
Phone: (813) 225-4600;
Fax: (813) 225-4601
Web site:
media-general.com
J. Stewart Bryan III, chairman, Media General Inc. (parent)
James A. Zimmerman, president, Broadcast Division
Other media interests: Parent owns 25 newspapers, including Tampa (Fla.) Tribune; about 100 other periodicals; 20% of Denver Post. Online interests: mgfs.com, stakes in Hoovers Online and AdOne LLC. Partner in iBlast
21. Shop at Home SATH
5 stations/13.7% of U.S./6.8% FCC
5388 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Nashville, Tenn. 37230
Phone: (615) 263-8000
Fax: (615) 263-8084
Web site:
collectibles.com
George Ditomassi, president
Everit A. Herter, executive vice president, affiliate relations
Other media interests: Internet shopping
22. LIN TV PRIVATE
24 stations/7.2% of U.S./6.2% FCC
4 Richmond Square, Ste. 200, Providence, R.I. 02906
Phone: (401) 454-2880
Fax: (401) 454-5286
Web site:
lintv.com
Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO
Paul Karpowicz, vice president, television
Other media interests: Local weather cable stations; 50% of Banks Broadcasting (KWCV Wichita, KNIN(TV) Boise). WAND(TV) is managed by but only one-third owned by LIN. Also owns 20.38% of NBC's KXAS Dallas and KNSD San Diego
23. Young YBTVA
13 stations/6.1% of U.S./6.1% FCC
599 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. 10022
Phone: (212) 754-7070
Fax: (212) 758-1229
Web site:
youngbroadcasting.com
J. Vincent Young, chairman/35.4% owner
Deborah A. McDermott, executive vice president, operations
24. Emmis EMMS
15 stations/6.8% of U.S./6.0% FCC
1 Emmis Plaza, 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204
Phone: (317) 266-0100
Fax: (317) 684-2900
Web site:
emmis.com
Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman
Randy Bongarten, president, TV Group
Other media interests: 20 FMs (sale of 2 Denver FMs pending); 3 AMs, 6 city/regional magazines, other ancilliary businesses
25. Entravision EVC
(31% owned by Univision)
18 stations/11.6% of U.S./5.8% FCC
2425 Olympic Blvd., Ste. 6000W, Santa Monica, Calif. 90404
Phone: (310) 447-3870
Fax: (310) 447-3899
Web site:
entravision.com
Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/CEO/9.92% owner
Philip C. Wilkinson, president/COO/9.92% owner
Other media interests: 53 radio stations; Spanish-language radio network; El Diario/La Pensa (New York) newspaper; and outdoor displays.
Note: Walter Ulloa owns KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles. His brother, Ronald Ulloa, owns KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles and is an owner of KXLA(TV) Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles
Key:B=being bought,
*=operated under LMA,
TBA= operated under time brokerage agreement,
S=satellite station,
NR=not a Nielsen-rated market
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.