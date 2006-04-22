The Top 25 Station Groups

B&C’s Top 25

Station Groups are ranked according to the percentage of the U.S. TV homes they

reach, as measured by Nielsen Media Research. In the tables below, a

station’s reach is calculated in two ways: according to FCC percent

rules and total coverage. The FCC method, which is used to rank the groups,

discounts by half the reach of UHF stations, those channel 14 and above. The

total-coverage column in the ranking shows reach without the discount. If a

group owns more than one station in the market, the additional stations’

coverage is not counted in the group’s total.

The data on the stations are provided to

B&C by BIA Financial Network, which compiles the list

of stations and computes coverage. The station listing includes deals announced

prior to March 21, but some subsequently announced deals are noted. The list of

stations for each group includes wholly owned stations and those run under

local marketing agreements are included. Stations operated under joint

marketing and programming agreements and time-brokerage deals are not included.

Low-power stations, satellite stations, translators and stations that have only

cable distribution are also excluded. As a result, the list may differ

significantly from those on corporate Web sites.

Information on the company’s additional

media assets was collected from the companies themselves. Stations that

announced by April 10 that they will become affiliates of The CW or My Network

TV are noted. The abbreviation for the stock in publicly traded firms appears

after the company’s name.

Sources: B&C research,

BIA Financial Network, Nielsen Media Research, company reports

1 CBS Corp. CBS



38.52% coverage (FCC)

33 stations

42.3535% coverage (total)

CBS Corp. (CBS.A and CBS)

51 West 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 975-4321

Web site:

www.cbsCorp..com

SUMNER M. REDSTONE, chairman

LESLIE MOONVES, president/CEO

TOM KANE, president/CEO, CBS

Television Stations



2 Fox TV Stations NWS



(subsidiary of News Corp. Ltd.)

37.98% coverage (FCC)

35 stations

44.62% coverage (total)

1999 S. Bundy Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: (310) 584-2000

Fax: (310) 584-2087

Web site:

fox.com

K. RUPERT MURDOCH, chairman, News

Corp.

ROGER AILES, chairman of Fox TV

stations

JACK ABERNETHY, CEO, Fox TV

Stations

DENNIS SWANSON, president, station

operations



3 Ion Media Networks ION



31.30% coverage (FCC)

54 stations

62.60% coverage (total)

601 Clearwater Park Rd.

West Palm Beach, Fla. 33401

Phone: (561) 659-4122

Fax: (561) 659-4252

Web site:

www.ionmedia.tv

BRANDON BURGESS, CEO, Ion Media

Networks

DEAN M. GOODMAN, president/COO, Ion

Media Networks



4 NBC Universal GE



(subsidiary of General Electric Co., 80% owner; 20% owned by Vivendi

Universal)

29.77% coverage (FCC)

26 stations

34.38% coverage (total)

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

Phone: (212) 664-4444

Fax: (212) 664-4085

Web site:

nbc.com

JEFFREY IMMELT, chairman/CEO, GE

BOB WRIGHT, vice-chairman/executive

officer, GE; chairman/CEO, NBC Universal

JAY IRELAND, president, NBC Universal

Television Stations



5 Tribune TRB



29.98% coverage (FCC)

26 stations

40.23% coverage (total)

435 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1800

Chicago, IL 60611

Phone: (312) 222-3333

Fax: (312) 329-0611

Web site:

tribune.com

DENNIS J. FITZSIMONS, chairman/CEO,

Tribune Co.

JOHN E. REARDON, president, Tribune

Broadcasting Co.



6 ABC DIS



(subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.)

23.34% coverage (FCC)

10 stations

23.59% coverage (total)

77 W. 66th St.

New York, NY 10023

Phone: (212) 456-7777

Fax: (212) 456-6850

Web site:

abc.com

ROBERT IGER, president/CEO,

Disney

GEORGE BODENHEIMER, co-chair, Disney

Media Networks; president, ESPN Inc./ABC Sports

ANNE SWEENEY, co-chair, Disney Media

Networks; president, Disney-ABC Television Group

WALTER LISS, president, ABC Owned

Television Stations



7 Univision UVN



22.79% coverage (FCC)

39 stations

43.68% coverage (total)

5999 Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Phone: (310) 216-3434

Fax: (310) 348-3459

Web site:

univision.com

A. JERROLD PERENCHIO, chairman/CEO,

Univision Communications

RAY RODRIGUEZ, president/COO,

Univision Communications

MICHAEL WORTSMAN, president/COO,

Univision TV Group



8 Gannett GCI



17.75% coverage (FCC)

21 stations

17.92% coverage (total)

7950 Jones Branch Dr.

McLean, VA 22107

Phone: (703) 854-6000

Fax: (703) 854-2002

Web site:

www.gannett.com

DOUGLAS H. MCCORKINDALE, chairman,

Gannett Co. Inc.

CRAIG A. DUBOW, president/CEO,

Gannett Co. Inc.

ROGER L. OGDEN, president & CEO,

Gannett Broadcasting



9 Trinity Private



16.96% coverage (FCC)

23 stations

33.92% coverage (total)

2442 Michelle Dr.

Tustin, CA 92780

Phone: (714) 832-2950

Fax: (714) 665-2191

Web site:

www.tbn.org

PAUL F. CROUCH, president

AL BROWN, chief financial officer



10 Hearst-Argyle HTV



(72% owned by Hearst Corp.)

15.38% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

15.94% coverage (total)

888 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10106

Phone: (212) 887-6800

Fax: (212) 887-6875

Web site:

hearstargyle.com

VICTOR GANZI, president/CEO, Hearst

Corp.; chairman, Hearst-Argyle Television

DAVID BARRETT, president/CEO,

Hearst-Argyle Television



11 E.W. Scripps SSP



13.97% coverage (FCC)

15 stations

21.85% coverage (total)

312 Walnut St.

Scripps Center 2800

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Phone: (513) 977-3000

Fax: (513) 977-3721

Web site:

scripps.com

WILLIAM R. BURLEIGH, chairman

KENNETH W. LOWE, president/CEO

WILLIAM B. PETERSON, senior VP,

Television Station Group



12 Belo Corp. BL



13.24% coverage (FCC)

21 stations

13.97% coverage (total)

P.O. Box 655237

Dallas, TX 75265

Phone: (214) 977-6606

Fax: (214) 977-6603

Web site:

belo.com

ROBERT W. DECHERD,

chairman/president/CEO

DUNIA SHIVE, president, media

operations



13 Sinclair SBGI



12.48% coverage (FCC)

57 stations

21.85% coverage (total)

10706 Beaver Dam Rd.

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

Phone: (410) 568-1500

Fax: (410) 568-1533

Web site:

sbgi.net

DAVID D. SMITH, president/CEO

STEVEN M. MARKS, COO, Television



14 Raycom Private



10.24% coverage (FCC)

45 stations

12.47% coverage (total)

RSA Tower, 201 Monroe St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

Phone: (334) 206-1400

Fax: (334) 206-1555

Web site:

raycommedia.com

PAUL McTEAR, president/CEO

MARTY EDELMAN, LEON LONG, JEFF ROSSER,

VPs, TV group



15 Cox Enterprises Private



10.02% coverage (FCC)

15 stations

10.15% coverage (total)

6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30328

Phone: (678) 645-0000

Fax: (678) 678-0079

Web site:

www.coxenterprises.com

JAMES C. KENNEDY, chairman/CEO, Cox

Enterprises

JIMMY W. HAYES, president/COO, Cox

Enterprises

PATRICK J. ESSER, president, Cox

Communications

ANDREW S. FISHER, president, Cox

Television

BRUCE R. BAKER, executive VP, Cox

Television



16 Media General MEG-A



9.59% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

10.91% coverage (total)

333 E. Franklin St.

Richmond, VA 23219

Phone: (804) 649-6000

Fax: (804) 775-4603

Web site:

mediageneral.com

J. STEWART BRYAN III, chairman, Media

General Inc.

JAMES A. ZIMMERMAN, president,

Broadcast Division



17 Clear Channel CCU



8.57% coverage (FCC)

32 stations

12.43% coverage (total)

200 Basse Rd.

San Antonio 78209

Phone: (210) 822 2828

Web site:

www.clearchannel.com

L. LOWRY MAYS, chairman

MARK MAYS, CEO

DONALD PERRY, president/CEO, Clear

Channel Television



18 Pappas Telecasting Private



7.72% coverage (FCC)

19 stations

12.50% coverage (total)

500 S. Chinowth Rd.

Visalia, Calif. 93277

Phone: (559) 733-7800

Fax: (559) 733-7878

Web site:

www.pappastv.com

HARRY J. PAPPAS, chairman/CEO

HOWARD H. SHRIER, senior executive

VP/COO, TV stations group



19 Meredith MDP



7.59% coverage (FCC)

12 stations

9.07% coverage (total)

1716 Locust St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

Phone: (515) 284-3000

Fax: (515) 284-2393 or -2700

Web site:

meredith.com

WILLIAM T. KERR, chairman/CEO,

Meredith Corp.

PAUL KARPOWICZ, president, Meredith

Broadcasting Group



20 LIN TV TVL



7.52% coverage (FCC)

30 stations

8.66% coverage (total)

1 Richmond Square

Providence, R.I. 02906

Phone: (401) 454-2880

Fax: (401) 454-5286

Web site:

lintv.com

GARY R. CHAPMAN,

chairman/president/CEO

VINCENT SADUSKY, VP/CFO

ED MUNSON, SCOTT BLUMENTHAL, VPs,

television



21 Post-Newsweek WPO



(subsidiary of Washington Post Co.)

7.38% coverage (FCC)

6 stations

7.38% coverage (total)

550 W. Lafayette Blvd

Detroit 48226-3123

Phone: (313) 223-2260

Fax: (313) 223-2263

Web site:

www.washpostco.com

DONALD E. GRAHAM, chairman/CEO, The

Washington Post Co.

ALAN FRANK, president/CEO,

Post-Newsweek Stations



22 Entravision EVC



(14.9% owned by Univision)

6.39% coverage (FCC)

19 stations

12.69% coverage (total)

2425 Olympic Blvd., Ste. 6000 W

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Phone: (310) 447-3870

Fax: (310) 447-3899

Web site:

entravision.com

WALTER F. ULLOA, chairman/CEO

PHILIP C. WILKINSON,

president/COO



23 Young YBTVA



5.78% coverage (FCC)

11 stations

5.82% coverage (total)

599 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10022

Phone: (212) 754-7070

Fax: (212) 758-1229

Web site:

www.youngbroadcasting.com

VINCENT J. YOUNG, chairman/CEO

DEBORAH A. McDERMOTT, president



24 Gray Television GTN



5.74% coverage (FCC)

35 stations

6.27% coverage (total)

4370 Peachtree Rd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30319

Phone: (404) 504-9828

Web site:

graycommunications.com

J. MACK ROBINSON, chairman/CEO

HILTON H. HOWELL JR., vice

chairman

ROBERT S. PRATHER JR.,

president/COO



25 Nexstar NXST



Broadcasting Group

4.84% coverage (FCC)

29 stations

7.11% coverage (total)

909 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Ste. 1450

Irving, Texas 75039

Phone: (972) 373-8800

Fax: (972) 373-8888

Web site:

www.nexstar.tv

PERRY A. SOOK,

president/CEO/director

MATT DEVINE, CFO

