The Top 25 Station Groups
B&C’s Top 25
Station Groups are ranked according to the percentage of the U.S. TV homes they
reach, as measured by Nielsen Media Research. In the tables below, a
station’s reach is calculated in two ways: according to FCC percent
rules and total coverage. The FCC method, which is used to rank the groups,
discounts by half the reach of UHF stations, those channel 14 and above. The
total-coverage column in the ranking shows reach without the discount. If a
group owns more than one station in the market, the additional stations’
coverage is not counted in the group’s total.
The data on the stations are provided to
B&C by BIA Financial Network, which compiles the list
of stations and computes coverage. The station listing includes deals announced
prior to March 21, but some subsequently announced deals are noted. The list of
stations for each group includes wholly owned stations and those run under
local marketing agreements are included. Stations operated under joint
marketing and programming agreements and time-brokerage deals are not included.
Low-power stations, satellite stations, translators and stations that have only
cable distribution are also excluded. As a result, the list may differ
significantly from those on corporate Web sites.
Information on the company’s additional
media assets was collected from the companies themselves. Stations that
announced by April 10 that they will become affiliates of The CW or My Network
TV are noted. The abbreviation for the stock in publicly traded firms appears
after the company’s name.
Sources: B&C research,
BIA Financial Network, Nielsen Media Research, company reports
1 CBS Corp. CBS
38.52% coverage (FCC)
33 stations
42.3535% coverage (total)
CBS Corp. (CBS.A and CBS)
51 West 52nd St.
New York, NY 10019
Phone: (212) 975-4321
Web site:
www.cbsCorp..com
SUMNER M. REDSTONE, chairman
LESLIE MOONVES, president/CEO
TOM KANE, president/CEO, CBS
Television Stations
2 Fox TV Stations NWS
(subsidiary of News Corp. Ltd.)
37.98% coverage (FCC)
35 stations
44.62% coverage (total)
1999 S. Bundy Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Phone: (310) 584-2000
Fax: (310) 584-2087
Web site:
fox.com
K. RUPERT MURDOCH, chairman, News
Corp.
ROGER AILES, chairman of Fox TV
stations
JACK ABERNETHY, CEO, Fox TV
Stations
DENNIS SWANSON, president, station
operations
3 Ion Media Networks ION
31.30% coverage (FCC)
54 stations
62.60% coverage (total)
601 Clearwater Park Rd.
West Palm Beach, Fla. 33401
Phone: (561) 659-4122
Fax: (561) 659-4252
Web site:
www.ionmedia.tv
BRANDON BURGESS, CEO, Ion Media
Networks
DEAN M. GOODMAN, president/COO, Ion
Media Networks
4 NBC Universal GE
(subsidiary of General Electric Co., 80% owner; 20% owned by Vivendi
Universal)
29.77% coverage (FCC)
26 stations
34.38% coverage (total)
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
Phone: (212) 664-4444
Fax: (212) 664-4085
Web site:
nbc.com
JEFFREY IMMELT, chairman/CEO, GE
BOB WRIGHT, vice-chairman/executive
officer, GE; chairman/CEO, NBC Universal
JAY IRELAND, president, NBC Universal
Television Stations
5 Tribune TRB
29.98% coverage (FCC)
26 stations
40.23% coverage (total)
435 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1800
Chicago, IL 60611
Phone: (312) 222-3333
Fax: (312) 329-0611
Web site:
tribune.com
DENNIS J. FITZSIMONS, chairman/CEO,
Tribune Co.
JOHN E. REARDON, president, Tribune
Broadcasting Co.
6 ABC DIS
(subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.)
23.34% coverage (FCC)
10 stations
23.59% coverage (total)
77 W. 66th St.
New York, NY 10023
Phone: (212) 456-7777
Fax: (212) 456-6850
Web site:
abc.com
ROBERT IGER, president/CEO,
Disney
GEORGE BODENHEIMER, co-chair, Disney
Media Networks; president, ESPN Inc./ABC Sports
ANNE SWEENEY, co-chair, Disney Media
Networks; president, Disney-ABC Television Group
WALTER LISS, president, ABC Owned
Television Stations
7 Univision UVN
22.79% coverage (FCC)
39 stations
43.68% coverage (total)
5999 Center Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Phone: (310) 216-3434
Fax: (310) 348-3459
Web site:
univision.com
A. JERROLD PERENCHIO, chairman/CEO,
Univision Communications
RAY RODRIGUEZ, president/COO,
Univision Communications
MICHAEL WORTSMAN, president/COO,
Univision TV Group
8 Gannett GCI
17.75% coverage (FCC)
21 stations
17.92% coverage (total)
7950 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22107
Phone: (703) 854-6000
Fax: (703) 854-2002
Web site:
www.gannett.com
DOUGLAS H. MCCORKINDALE, chairman,
Gannett Co. Inc.
CRAIG A. DUBOW, president/CEO,
Gannett Co. Inc.
ROGER L. OGDEN, president & CEO,
Gannett Broadcasting
9 Trinity Private
16.96% coverage (FCC)
23 stations
33.92% coverage (total)
2442 Michelle Dr.
Tustin, CA 92780
Phone: (714) 832-2950
Fax: (714) 665-2191
Web site:
www.tbn.org
PAUL F. CROUCH, president
AL BROWN, chief financial officer
10 Hearst-Argyle HTV
(72% owned by Hearst Corp.)
15.38% coverage (FCC)
27 stations
15.94% coverage (total)
888 7th Ave.
New York, NY 10106
Phone: (212) 887-6800
Fax: (212) 887-6875
Web site:
hearstargyle.com
VICTOR GANZI, president/CEO, Hearst
Corp.; chairman, Hearst-Argyle Television
DAVID BARRETT, president/CEO,
Hearst-Argyle Television
11 E.W. Scripps SSP
13.97% coverage (FCC)
15 stations
21.85% coverage (total)
312 Walnut St.
Scripps Center 2800
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Phone: (513) 977-3000
Fax: (513) 977-3721
Web site:
scripps.com
WILLIAM R. BURLEIGH, chairman
KENNETH W. LOWE, president/CEO
WILLIAM B. PETERSON, senior VP,
Television Station Group
12 Belo Corp. BL
13.24% coverage (FCC)
21 stations
13.97% coverage (total)
P.O. Box 655237
Dallas, TX 75265
Phone: (214) 977-6606
Fax: (214) 977-6603
Web site:
belo.com
ROBERT W. DECHERD,
chairman/president/CEO
DUNIA SHIVE, president, media
operations
13 Sinclair SBGI
12.48% coverage (FCC)
57 stations
21.85% coverage (total)
10706 Beaver Dam Rd.
Hunt Valley, MD 21030
Phone: (410) 568-1500
Fax: (410) 568-1533
Web site:
sbgi.net
DAVID D. SMITH, president/CEO
STEVEN M. MARKS, COO, Television
14 Raycom Private
10.24% coverage (FCC)
45 stations
12.47% coverage (total)
RSA Tower, 201 Monroe St.
Montgomery, AL 36104
Phone: (334) 206-1400
Fax: (334) 206-1555
Web site:
raycommedia.com
PAUL McTEAR, president/CEO
MARTY EDELMAN, LEON LONG, JEFF ROSSER,
VPs, TV group
15 Cox Enterprises Private
10.02% coverage (FCC)
15 stations
10.15% coverage (total)
6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30328
Phone: (678) 645-0000
Fax: (678) 678-0079
Web site:
www.coxenterprises.com
JAMES C. KENNEDY, chairman/CEO, Cox
Enterprises
JIMMY W. HAYES, president/COO, Cox
Enterprises
PATRICK J. ESSER, president, Cox
Communications
ANDREW S. FISHER, president, Cox
Television
BRUCE R. BAKER, executive VP, Cox
Television
16 Media General MEG-A
9.59% coverage (FCC)
27 stations
10.91% coverage (total)
333 E. Franklin St.
Richmond, VA 23219
Phone: (804) 649-6000
Fax: (804) 775-4603
Web site:
mediageneral.com
J. STEWART BRYAN III, chairman, Media
General Inc.
JAMES A. ZIMMERMAN, president,
Broadcast Division
17 Clear Channel CCU
8.57% coverage (FCC)
32 stations
12.43% coverage (total)
200 Basse Rd.
San Antonio 78209
Phone: (210) 822 2828
Web site:
www.clearchannel.com
L. LOWRY MAYS, chairman
MARK MAYS, CEO
DONALD PERRY, president/CEO, Clear
Channel Television
18 Pappas Telecasting Private
7.72% coverage (FCC)
19 stations
12.50% coverage (total)
500 S. Chinowth Rd.
Visalia, Calif. 93277
Phone: (559) 733-7800
Fax: (559) 733-7878
Web site:
www.pappastv.com
HARRY J. PAPPAS, chairman/CEO
HOWARD H. SHRIER, senior executive
VP/COO, TV stations group
19 Meredith MDP
7.59% coverage (FCC)
12 stations
9.07% coverage (total)
1716 Locust St.
Des Moines, IA 50309
Phone: (515) 284-3000
Fax: (515) 284-2393 or -2700
Web site:
meredith.com
WILLIAM T. KERR, chairman/CEO,
Meredith Corp.
PAUL KARPOWICZ, president, Meredith
Broadcasting Group
20 LIN TV TVL
7.52% coverage (FCC)
30 stations
8.66% coverage (total)
1 Richmond Square
Providence, R.I. 02906
Phone: (401) 454-2880
Fax: (401) 454-5286
Web site:
lintv.com
GARY R. CHAPMAN,
chairman/president/CEO
VINCENT SADUSKY, VP/CFO
ED MUNSON, SCOTT BLUMENTHAL, VPs,
television
21 Post-Newsweek WPO
(subsidiary of Washington Post Co.)
7.38% coverage (FCC)
6 stations
7.38% coverage (total)
550 W. Lafayette Blvd
Detroit 48226-3123
Phone: (313) 223-2260
Fax: (313) 223-2263
Web site:
www.washpostco.com
DONALD E. GRAHAM, chairman/CEO, The
Washington Post Co.
ALAN FRANK, president/CEO,
Post-Newsweek Stations
22 Entravision EVC
(14.9% owned by Univision)
6.39% coverage (FCC)
19 stations
12.69% coverage (total)
2425 Olympic Blvd., Ste. 6000 W
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Phone: (310) 447-3870
Fax: (310) 447-3899
Web site:
entravision.com
WALTER F. ULLOA, chairman/CEO
PHILIP C. WILKINSON,
president/COO
23 Young YBTVA
5.78% coverage (FCC)
11 stations
5.82% coverage (total)
599 Lexington Ave.
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 754-7070
Fax: (212) 758-1229
Web site:
www.youngbroadcasting.com
VINCENT J. YOUNG, chairman/CEO
DEBORAH A. McDERMOTT, president
24 Gray Television GTN
5.74% coverage (FCC)
35 stations
6.27% coverage (total)
4370 Peachtree Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Phone: (404) 504-9828
Web site:
graycommunications.com
J. MACK ROBINSON, chairman/CEO
HILTON H. HOWELL JR., vice
chairman
ROBERT S. PRATHER JR.,
president/COO
25 Nexstar NXST
Broadcasting Group
4.84% coverage (FCC)
29 stations
7.11% coverage (total)
909 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Ste. 1450
Irving, Texas 75039
Phone: (972) 373-8800
Fax: (972) 373-8888
Web site:
www.nexstar.tv
PERRY A. SOOK,
president/CEO/director
MATT DEVINE, CFO
