Top 25 Station Groups 2011

The Top 25 station groups in B&C’s annual list are ranked according to the percentage of U.S. homes they reach. To compile these records, B&C has relied heavily this year on information from media research firm SNL Kagan as a baseline; that research was supplemented by our own studies, Nielsen data and information provided by the companies themselves.



As with last year, B&C considers higher-powered VHF and lower-powered UHF stations to be on equal footing because the transition to digital broadcasting rendered the difference moot, and many VHF stations converted to UHF with no loss in market coverage.



The FCC’s UHF discount, however, remains in place at the commission. By FCC rule, broadcasters are limited to owning stations that cover no more than a total of 39.4% of the country; since the transition, however, that rule has been ignored. Three groups— Ion, Univision and Trinity—now exceed that limit.



In most cases, B&C counts local market and other management agreements in a group’s station ownership count, due to the influence that managing a station allows a group to wield in a market. In the cases of ownership of multiple stations in one market—duopolies, triopolies, repeaters and satellites—the market is only counted once in the coverage tally.



B&C does not include non-commercial or nonprofit groups on this list. As a result, otherwise large groups such as Daystar are excluded.





1 ION Media Networks



Ownership: Privately held

64.9% coverage

60 stations



Ion Media Networks

601 Clearwater Park Rd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

561-659-4122

www.iontelevision.com



Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO

2 Univision Communications



Ownership: Privately held by Broadcasting Media Partners, an investor group including Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Saban Capital Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and TPG

45.2% coverage

62 stations



605 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10158

212-455-5200

www.univision.net



Haim Saban, interim executive chairman

Randy Falco, EVP/COO



3 Trinity Broadcasting



Ownership: Privately held

44.76% coverage

35 stations



2442 Michelle Dr.

Tustin, CA 92780

714-832-2950

www.tbn.org



Paul F. Crouch, president

Paul Crouch, Jr., chief of staff

4 CBS Television Stations



Ownership: CBS Corp. (NYSE: CBS, CBS.A)

37.8% coverage

28 stations



51 W. 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

212-975-4321

www.cbslocal.com,

www.cbscorporation.com



Sumner M. Redstone, executive chairman

Leslie Moonves, president/CEO

Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations

5 Fox Television Stations



Ownership: News Corp. (NASDAQ: NWS)

37.21% coverage

27 stations



1211 Ave. of the Americas, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10036

212-301-3000

www.newscorp.com



K. Rupert Murdoch, chairman, News Corp.

Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president and chief operating officer, News Corp.

Roger Ailes, chairman/CEO, Fox News; chairman, Fox Television Stations; chairman, Twentieth Television

Jack Abernethy, CEO, Fox Television Stations

Dennis Swanson, president, Fox Television Station Operations



6 Comcast/ NBCUniversal



Ownership: Comcast, 51%, and General Electric, 49%; Comcast's acquisition of a controlling interest in NBCUniversal closed in January. (NYSE: CMCSA, GE)

35.89% coverage

25 stations, including NBC's 10 stations and Telemundo's 15 stations

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

212-664-4444

www.nbclocalmedia.com



Stephen B. Burke, CEO, NBCUniversal; EVP, Comcast Corp.

Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting Valari Dobson Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local Media

John Wallace, president, NBCUniversal Media Works

Don Browne, president, Telemundo

Ronald Gordon, president, Telemundo Stations Group



7 Tribune Co.



Ownership: Employee-owned

35.4% coverage

23 stations



435 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

312-222-3333

www.tribune.com



Eddy Hartenstein, co-president, Tribune Co.; publisher and CEO, Los Angeles Times

Tony Hunter, co-president, Tribune Co.; president, publisher and CEO, Chicago Tribune

Nils Larsen, co-president, Tribune Co.; chief investment officer

Donald J. Liebentritt, co-president, Tribune Co.; chief restructuring officer

Jerry Kersting, president, Tribune Broadcasting

8 Liberman Broadcasting, Inc.



Ownership: Privately held

23.09% coverage

9 stations

1845 Empire Ave.

Burbank, CA 91504

818-729-5300

www.lbimedia.com



Jose Liberman, founder

Lenard Liberman, president/CEO

Winter Horton, COO



9 Disney/ABC



Ownership: Public (NYSE: DIS)

22.37% coverage

8 stations



77 W. 66th Street

New York, NY 10023

212-456-7777

corporate.disney.go.com; abclocal.go.com



Robert Iger, president/CEO, The Walt Disney Co.

Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group

Rebecca Campbell, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group

10 Sinclair Broadcast Group



Ownership: Public: (NASDAQ: SBGI)

21.17% coverage

57 stations



10706 Beaver Dam Rd.

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

410-568-1500

www.sbgi.net



David D. Smith, president/CEO/chairman

Steven M. Marks, VP/COO, television



11 Hearst Television



Ownership: Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hearst Corp.

18.3% coverage

29 stations



300 W. 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-887-6800

www.hearsttelevision.com



Frank A. Bennack Jr., vice chairman/CEO, Hearst Corp.

David J. Barrett, president/CEO, Hearst Television

12 Gannett Co.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: GCI)

18.2% coverage

23 stations

7950 Jones Branch Dr.

McLean, VA 22107

703-854-6000

www.gannett.com



Craig A. Dubow, chairman/CEO

Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting

13 Belo Corp.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: BLC)

14.56% coverage

20 stations



400 S. Record St.

Dallas, TX 75202-4841

214-977-6606

www.belo.com



Dunia A. Shive, president/CEO

Peter L. Diaz, president, media operations



14 Entravision Communications Corp.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: EVC)

13.94% coverage

53 stations



2425 Olympic Blvd.

Suite 6000 West

Santa Monica, CA 90404

310-447-3870

www.entravision.com



Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/CEO

Philip C. Wilkinson, president/COO

15 Raycom Media



Ownership: Employee-owned

12.5% coverage

42 stations



RSA Tower, 20th Floor

201 Monroe St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

334-206-1400

www.raycommedia.com



Paul McTear, president/CEO



16 Nexstar Broadcasting Group

Ownership: Public (NASDAQ: NXST)

11.5% coverage

62 stations



5215 North O'Connor Blvd.

Suite 1400

Irving, TX 75039

972-373-8800

www.nexstar.tv



Perry A. Sook, chairman, president, CEO



17 Local TV LLC



Ownership: Privately held by Oak Hill Capital Partners

10.74% coverage

19 stations



1717 Dixie Hwy., Suite 650

Ft. Wright, KY 41011

859-448-2700

www.localtvllc.com



Bobby Lawrence, CEO



18 Cox Media Group



Ownership: Subsidiary of Cox Enterprises

10.46% coverage

15 stations



6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30328

678-645-0000

www.coxmediagroup.com



James C. Kennedy, chairman/CEO, Cox Enterprises

Jimmy W. Hayes, president/CEO, Cox Enterprises

Doug Franklin, president, Cox Media Group



19 E.W. Scripps Co.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: SSP)

9.84% coverage

10 stations



312 Walnut St., Scripps Center 2800

Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-977-3000

www.scripps.com



Richard A. Boehne, president/CEO

Brian G. Lawlor, senior vice president, television

20 Meredith Corp.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: MDP)

9.12% coverage

12 stations



1716 Locust St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

515-284-3000

www.meredith.com



Stephen M. Lacy, chairman/CEO

Paul Karpowicz, president, Meredith Local Media Group

21 WRNN License Co.



Ownership: Privately held

9.02% coverage

2 stations



800 Westchester Ave.

Suite S-640

Rye Brook, NY 10573

914-217-4700

Website: www.rnntv.com



Richard French, owner



22 Newport Television



Ownership: Privately held by Providence Equity Partners

8.8% coverage

50 stations



460 Nichols Rd., Suite 250

Kansas City, MO 64112

816-751-0200

www.newporttv.com



Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO



23 LIN Television Corp.



Ownership: Public (NYSE: TVL)

8.53% coverage

32 stations



1 W. Exchange St., Suite 5A

Providence, RI 02903

401-454-2880

www.linmedia.com



Vincent Sadusky, president/CEO



Scott Blumenthal, EVP, television



24 Media General

Ownership: Public (NYSE: MEG)

8.21% coverage

18 stations



333 E. Franklin St.

Richmond, VA 23219

804-649-6000

www.mediageneral.com



J. Stewart Bryan III, chairman, Media General

Marshall N. Morton, president/CEO



25 Post-Newsweek



Ownership: The Washington Post Co. (NYSE: WPO)

7.36% coverage

6 stations



550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226-3123

313-223-2260

www.washpostco.com



Donald E. Graham, chairman/CEO, The Washington Post Co.

Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations