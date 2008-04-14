The Top 25 M&A Forecast

The climate is cooling for TV station mergers and acquisitions, as recession fears linger and the credit crunch makes financing more costly and difficult to obtain.

But there are some warm spots: Election-year advertising is proving solid, and M&A deals still get done. The $1.1 billion sale of eight Fox O&Os to an affiliate of private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners changed the landscape. It pushed Fox from first to third in B&C’s ranking of the Top 25, and made Oak Hill’s Local TV LLC a new member of the Top 25. Lincoln Financial received $583 million in the disposal of three stations to Raycom Media in November, and helped take Raycom from 17th to 15th on the list.

“Stations will sell if they are priced correctly,” says Frank Kalil, president of Kalil & Co., a major TV stations sales broker. “The chickens are running around crying that the sky is falling, but it’s not true.”

These days, the TV station sales market is divided into haves and have-nots. M&A execs say that TV stations with strong local news are still desirable because it’s expected they’ll negotiate improved retransmission fees from cable operators. Such gains flow straight to the bottom line because there’s little associated expense.

SMALL MARKETS, BIG MULTIPLES

Also, SNL Kagan indicates TV stations in metro markets No. 76 and under are fetching good prices. Such small-market stations sold in 2007 at an average of a 12.5 multiple of cash flow, which is near a recent high, and SNL Kagan now groups small-station sales near the multiples for bigger-market stations, after lagging in recent years. Audiences are less plugged into the Internet in rural America, making them more dependent on traditional media in small cities, and small-market stations often are not aggressively managed by sellers, so buyers expect more upside.

But recession fears and tight credit make financing more difficult to obtain and more costly. “Prior to five months ago, it was a strong though not overwhelming market for TV stations,” observes Mark Fratrik, VP at BIA Financial Network. “Until this credit cycle ends—and I don’t see that in 2008—I don’t see a strong market returning.”

With higher financing costs, buyers ratchet down their estimates of what stations will earn in future years. That lowers prices they will pay. “If the macro environment improves next year, it’ll result in a better pricing environment for sellers,” says Robin Flynn, senior analyst at SNL Kagan. That’s not a pipe dream. Many analysts think things will improve in the second half of the year as the Fed floods the financial sector with cheap money.

KRON: STILL ON THE BLOCK

In the meantime, the inventory of TV stations for sale piles up or properties are withdrawn. A major-market TV station languishing for a buyer is Young Broadcasting’s KRON San Francisco.

Smaller stations not affiliated with a Big Four network are perhaps the weakest segment. Spanish-language broadcaster Equity Media Holdings announced the sale of five small stations April 4 for $8 million, days after alerting its stockholders that it faced a cash crunch. M&A executives expect more forced sales of small stations. Also, some new broadcasting private equity investors “are just panicked now” and could flood the auction block, said Larry Patrick, media broker at Patrick Communications, speaking at a recent SNL Kagan conference.

Sellers often hope deregulation will help them. In December, an FCC rulemaking loosened the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership ban, but the FCC did not change rules that would allow TV duopolies in smaller markets, which disappointed many broadcasters. And cross-ownership change is in doubt because opponents immediately filed suit.

Still, with stations holding on to advertising dollars in the fragmenting media landscape, one broker figures TV stations should always find buyers despite any economic gyrations. Says Kalil, “When TV stations don’t sell, it’s because of an unrealistic price by the seller and an inept sales effort.”

How They Were Ranked

The Top 25 Station Groups in B&C's annual list are ranked according to the percentage of U.S. TV homes they reach. This potential audience reach is calculated in two ways: by total coverage and by FCC rules. Total coverage assumes the station reaches everyone in the Designated Market Area (DMA). The FCC, meanwhile, discounts by half the reach of UHF stations, those using channels 14 and above. B&C ranks groups according to the FCC method but also shows total coverage, an increasingly important measurement in a TV landscape where the vast majority of homes get their broadcast programming via a cable, satellite or telco multichannel provider. If a group owns more than one station in the market, the additional coverage is not counted.

BIA Financial Network provides the baseline data for this ranking, with a listing of each group's stations, the affiliate status of those stations and their channels. The station listing includes BIA data for deals announced before March 10; subsequently announced transactions are noted where possible.

Each group's list includes wholly owned stations and those run under local marketing agreements and joint sales agreements. Digital stations, low-power stations, satellite stations, translators, and stations with only cable distribution are also left out because their coverage is duplicative.

Only groups that own three or more stations are included. That means WRNN License Company LLC, which owns WRNN in the New York DMA and WTVE in the Philadelphia market, is excluded. The company's stations, which cover 7.86% of all TV-homes coverage under FCC rules and a total coverage of 9.16%, would have otherwise ranked No. 18.

The rankings also assume that all currently announced deals are completed. As a result, the acquisition of the eight Fox stations by Oak Hill Capital Partners that was announced in December is included in coverage figures for Local TV LLC even though the deal is not expected to close until the third quarter of 2008.

This year's rankings include two new companies. Thanks to the Fox deal, Local TV jumps onto the ranking as the 14th largest station group (and Fox falls from first to third). Multicultural Television Broadcasting, which acquired six stations from E.W. Scripps last year, is ranked for the first time at No. 16.

Two others fell out of the rankings. The sale of the Clear Channel stations to Newport Television was finally completed in March, bumping Clear Channel off the list.

However, Newport Television is selling a number of stations or has put them into a trust, and its remaining stations do not have enough coverage to make the list. Gray Television, which was ranked No. 24 last year, also drops off the rankings.

The data for the rankings and listings was compiled from BIA data and company sources by George Winslow during late March.

1. CBS Corp. CBS, CBS A

35.65% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

38.64% coverage (total)

CBS Corp.

51 W. 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-975-4321

Website: cbslocal.com; www.cbscorporation.com

SUMNER M. REDSTONE, chairman

LESLIE MOONVES, president/CEO

TOM KANE, president/CEO, CBS Television Stations

2. ION Media Networks Private

(CIG has 100% of voting stock and control of ION Media Networks)

31.86% coverage (FCC)

53 stations

63.07% coverage (total)

601 Clearwater Park Rd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Phone: 561-659-4122

Fax: 561-659-4252

Website: www.ionmedia.tv

BRANDON BURGESS, chairman/CEO, ION Media Networks

3. Fox Television Stations NWS

(subsidiary of News Corp. Ltd.)

31.36% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

37.34% coverage (total)

1211 Avenue of the Americas, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10036

Phone: 212-301-5400

Website: www.newscorp.com

K. RUPERT MURDOCH, chairman, News Corp.

ROGER AILES, chairman/CEO, Fox News; chairman, Fox Television Stations; chairman, Twentieth Television

JACK ABERNETHY, CEO, Fox Television Stations

DENNIS SWANSON, president, Fox Television Station Operations

4. NBC Universal GE

(subsidiary of 80% owner General Electric; 20% owned by Vivendi Universal)

30.41% coverage (FCC)

25 stations

35.86% coverage (total)

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

Phone: 212-664-4444

Fax: 212-664-4085

Website: www.nbc.com

JEFFREY IMMELT, chairman/CEO, GE

BOB WRIGHT, vice chairman, General Electric

JEFF ZUCKER, president/CEO, NBC Universal

JOHN WALLACE, president, NBC Owned & Operated Television Stations

5. Tribune Co. Private

(Tribune Employee Stock Ownership Plan owns 100%; EGI-TRB, an entity run by Sam Zell, invested $315 million in the $8.2 billion buyout, which closed on Dec. 20, 2007, and has a warrant allowing Zell to purchase 40% of the company's common equity)

27.53% coverage (FCC)

23 stations

35.48% coverage (total)

435 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

Phone: 312-222-3333

Fax: 312-329-0611

Website: www.tribune.com

SAM ZELL, chairman/CEO, Tribune Co.

RANDY MICHAELS, executive VP, Tribune Co.; CEO, Tribune Interactive and Broadcasting

GERALD SPECTOR, executive VP/chief administrative officer, Tribune Co.

ED WILSON, president, Tribune Broadcasting

6. ABC TV Stations Group DIS

(subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.)

23.17% coverage (FCC)

10 stations

23.42% coverage (total)

77 W. 66th St.

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 212-456-7777

Website: www.abc.com

ROBERT IGER, president/CEO, Disney

WALTER LISS, president, ABC Owned Television Stations

7. Univision

(owned by an investor group including Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Saban Capital Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and TPG)

22.97% coverage (FCC)

37 stations

43.96% coverage (total)

605 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10158

Phone: 212-455-5200

Website: www.univision.net

JOE UVA, CEO

RAY RODRIGUEZ, president/COO

8. Trinity Broadcasting Network Private

17.89% coverage (FCC)

24 stations

35.19% coverage (total)

2442 Michelle Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

Phone: 714-832-2950

Fax: 714-665-2191

Website: www.tbn.org

PAUL F. CROUCH, president

PAUL F. CROUCH Jr., chief of staff

RUTH BROWN, CFO

9. Gannett Broadcasting GCI

16.44% coverage (FCC)

21 stations

16.61% coverage (total)

7950 Jones Branch Drive

McLean, VA 22107

Phone: 703-854-6000

Fax: 703-854-2002

Website: www.gannett.com

CRAIG A. DUBOW, chairman/president/CEO, Gannett Co. Inc.

DAVID LOUGEE, president, Gannett Broadcasting

10. Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. HTV

(75.8% owned by privately held Hearst Corp.)

15.28% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

15.85% coverage (total)

888 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10106

Phone: 212-887-6800

Fax: 212-887-6875

Website: www.hearstargyle.com

VICTOR GANZI, president/CEO, Hearst Corp.; chairman, Hearst-Argyle Television

DAVID BARRETT, president/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television

11. Belo Corp. BLC

13.47% coverage (FCC)

21 stations

14.24% coverage (total)

400 S. Record St.

Dallas, TX 75202-4841

Phone: 214-977-6606

Fax: 214-977-6603

Website: www.belo.com

ROBERT W. DECHERD, chairman

DUNIA SHIVE, president, CEO

PETER DIAZ, executive VP, television operations

12. Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI

12.34% coverage (FCC)

55 stations

21.60% coverage (total)

10706 Beaver Dam Rd.

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

Phone: 410-568-1500

Fax: 410-568-1533

Website: www.sbgi.net

DAVID D. SMITH, president/CEO

STEVEN M. MARKS, COO, television

13. Cox Enterprises Private

10.24% coverage (FCC)

15 stations

10.37% coverage (total)

6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30328

Phone: 678-645-0000

Fax: 678-678-0079

Website: www.coxenterprises.com

JAMES C. KENNEDY, chairman/CEO, Cox Enterprises

JIMMY W. HAYES, president/COO, Cox Enterprises

PATRICK J. ESSER, president, Cox Communications

ANDREW S. FISHER, president, Cox Television

BRUCE R. BAKER, executive VP, Cox Television

14. Local TV LLC Private

(owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners, management and a consortium of bankers and high-yield lenders)

9.92% coverage (FCC)

17 stations

11.00% coverage (total)

1717 Dixie Highway, Suite 650

Fort Wright, KY 41011

859-331-9100

Website: www.localtvllc.com

BOBBY LAWRENCE, CEO

PAM TAYLOR, CFO

LOU KIRCHEN, regional VP

DALE R. WOODS, regional VP

15. Raycom Private

9.38% coverage (FCC)

35 stations

11.45% coverage (total)

RSA Tower, 20th Floor

201 Monroe St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

Phone: (334) 206-1400

Fax: (334) 206-1555

Website: www.raycommedia.com

PAUL McTEAR, president/CEO

WAYNE DAUGHERTY, executive VP/COO

MARTY EDELMAN, LEON LONG, JEFF ROSSER, VPs, television

16. Multicultural Television Broadcasting Private

9.05% coverage (FCC)

6 stations

18.11% coverage (total)

449 Broadway

New York, NY 10013

212-966-1059

Website: www.mrbi.net

SEAN KIM, COO, CFO

17. E.W. Scripps Co. SSP

7.99% coverage (FCC)

10 stations

9.99% coverage (total)

312 Walnut St.

Scripps Center 2800

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Phone: 513-977-3000

Fax: 513-977-3721

Website: scripps.com

WILLIAM R. BURLEIGH, chairman

KENNETH W. LOWE, president/CEO

WILLIAM B. PETERSON, senior VP, Television Station Group

18. Meredith Corp. MDP

7.63% coverage (FCC)

11 stations

9.03% coverage (total)

1716 Locust St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

Phone: 515-284-3000

Fax: 515-284-2393

Website: www.meredith.com

WILLIAM T. KERR, chairman, Meredith Corp.

STEPHEN M. LACY, president/CEO

PAUL KARPOWICZ, president, Meredith Broadcasting Group

19. Media General MEG

7.55% coverage (FCC)

20 stations

7.89% coverage (total)

333 E. Franklin St.

Richmond, VA 23219

Phone: 804-649-6000

Fax: 804-775-4603

Website: www.mediageneral.com

J. STEWART BRYAN III, chairman, Media General Inc.

MARSHALL N. MORTON, president/CEO

JAMES A. ZIMMERMAN, VP, Media General; president, Broadcast Division

20. Post-Newsweek Stations WPO

(subsidiary of The Washington Post Co.)

7.44% coverage (FCC)

6 stations

7.44% coverage (total)

550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226-3123

Phone: (313) 223-2260

Fax: (313) 223-2263

Website: www.washpostco.com

DONALD E. GRAHAM, chairman/CEO, The Washington Post Co.

ALAN FRANK, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations

21. LIN TV Corp. TVL

7.43% coverage (FCC)

26 stations

8.56% coverage (total)

1 Richmond Square

Providence, RI 02906

Phone: (401) 454-2880

Fax: (401) 454-5286

Website: www.lintv.com

VINCENT SADUSKY, president/CEO

BART CATALANE, senior VP/chief financial officer

SCOTT BLUMENTHAL, executive VP, television

GREG SCHMIDT, executive VP, digital media

DENISE PARENT, VP, general counsel and secretary

ROBB RICHTER, VP, Internet

22. Entravision Communications Corp. EVC

6.58% coverage (FCC)

20 stations

12.75% coverage (total)

2425 Olympic Blvd., Suite 6000 W

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Phone: 310-447-3870

Fax: 310-447-3899

Website: www.entravision.com

WALTER F. ULLOA, chairman/CEO

PHILIP C. WILKINSON, president/COO

23. Pappas Telecasting Companies Private

6.40% coverage (FCC)

16 stations

12.10% coverage (total)

500 S. Chinowth Rd.

Visalia, CA 93277

Phone: 559-733-7800

Fax: 559-733-7878

Website: www.pappastv.com

HARRY J. PAPPAS, chairman/CEO

DENNIS J. DAVIS, president/COO

HOWARD H. SHRIER, senior executive VP/COO, TV stations group

STEVEN E. ALFIERIS, VP/special counsel

DALE SCHERBRING, VP/director of engineering

24. Young Broadcasting YBTVA

5.79% coverage (FCC)

11 stations

5.83% coverage (total)

599 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10022

Phone: 212-754-7070

Fax: 212-758-1229

Website: www.youngbroadcasting.com

VINCENT J. YOUNG, chairman/CEO

DEBORAH A. McDERMOTT, president

25. Nexstar Broadcasting Group NXST

5.59% coverage (FCC)

32 stations

7.97% coverage (total)

5215 N. O'Conner Blvd, Suite 1400

Irving, TX 75039

Phone: 972-373-8800

Fax: 972-373-8888

Website: www.nexstar.tv

PERRY A. SOOK, chairman/president/CEO

MATT DEVINE, CFO