Top 14 Pay TV Operators Shed Nearly 8% of Their Subscribers in 2022 -- Leichtman Q4 Cord-Cutting Report

The fact that the U.S. pay TV business is shrinking fast is hardly news anymore, but the rate at which it is eroding is certainly worth keeping up with.

Leichtman Research Group (LRG) reported Friday that the top 14 pay TV operators in the U.S., minus Google, collectively lost nearly 5.9 million customers in 2022, finishing the year with just 70.2 million subscribers.

That's a year-over-year attrition rate of nearly 8%. In 2021, LRG pegged overall shrinkage at just over 5% for the same companies.

The loss leader was once again Comcast, which lost 11.2% of its linear video subscribers in 2022 to finish the year with just over 16.1 million. If the current rate of loss holds or accelerates, Comcast will fall behind Charter Communications and become the No. 2 U.S. pay TV operator by the end of 2023.

Notable: LRG includes estimates for DirecTV platforms, since AT&T spun them off to private equity and they no longer disclose subscriber counts in quarterly earnings reports.

Also, Google/Alphabet rarely break out data for the top virtual MVPD, YouTubeTV, and LRG doesn't hazard an estimate for that platform.