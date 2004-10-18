Top 10 Media Buyers

1. OMD Worldwide



U.S. TV billings 2003: $5.11B

11 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10010

212-590-7100

www.omd.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $2.525 billion

Cable TV: $931 million

Syndication: $299 million

Spot: $1.4 billion

Top Management

Joe Uva, CEO, OMD Worldwide

Page Thompson, CEO, OMD North America

Top U.S. Management

Jill Botway, managing director, OMD East

Kathleen Brookbanks, managing director, OMD Midwest

Monica Karo, managing director, OMD West

Ray Warren, managing director, OMD USA–national broadcast, member of operating council

Top TV Executives

Debbie Richman, U.S. director of national broadcast

Cindy Clements, U.S. director of local broadcast

Chris Geraci, director of national broadcast

Major Accounts: Apple Computer, Clorox, Cingular, General Electric, Hershey, JC Penney, McDonald's, Nissan, Office Depot, Pepsico, State Farm, Visa

2004 In Review: With more than $5 billion in U.S. TV-related billings, OMD is Madison Avenue's TV-buying heavyweight. When it comes to national TV outlets like broadcast and cable network, the agency dominates. Price negotiation aside, OMD uses its dominant market position to leverage special program opportunities for its clients, such as the Five Days to Midnight programming deal with USA Networks' Sci Fi Channel. The deal provided 10 OMD brands—including McDonald's, Federal Express and Mountain Dew—unique product-placement opportunities within the mystery thriller. OMD demonstrated strategic initiative in the area of original research during 2004, collaborating with Arbitron on an analysis of portable-people-meter data that is believed to be the first to demonstrate the unique and overlapping reach of TV and radio advertising schedules.



2. Universal McCann



U.S. TV billings 2003: $4.72B

622 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10017

646-865-5000

www.universalmccann.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.834 billion

Cable TV: $784 million

Syndication: $316 million

Spot: $1.790 billion

Top Management

Robin Kent, chairman/CEO

Top U.S. management

Jean Pool, EVP/director of operations North America/head of LCI spot-buying unit

Top TV Executives

Donna Wolfe, EVP/director of broadcast

Annette Cerbone, SVP/director of national broadcast

Affiliate: Magna Global (TV negotiating arm for Interpublic units Universal McCann and Initiative Media)

Ira Carlin, global chairman

Bill Cella, U.S. chairman

Major Accounts: AFLAC, Johnson & Johnson, Kohl's, L'Oréal, Lowe's, Microsoft, Nestlé, Sony

2004 In Review: Following a stellar 2002 and 2003 in which the agency seemed to be operating on all cylinders, Universal McCann's fortunes appeared to turn sour in 2004. While the Interpublic unit did pick up some important new business, including Verizon Wireless and USA Today's media-planning and -buying accounts, the year was marked by some notable defections among clients and some of the agency's top management as well. Throughout 2004, UM lost several key managers, including Creative Director Alan Schulman, research and media-futures executive Jon Swallen, and key account managers. Director of Client Services Chuck Thompson left to join the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau as head of sales. Nonetheless, UM is considered a leader in the emerging practice of communications planning and has continued to generate high marks for its original consumer-research studies and market-forecasting operations.



3. MindShare



U.S. TV billings 2003: $4.06B

825 Eighth Ave.

New York, NY 10019

646-756-4000

www.mindshareworld.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.447 billion

Cable TV: $772 million

Syndication: $211 million

Spot: $1.625 billion

Top Management

Irwin Gotlieb, chairman/CEO, Group M

Dominick Procter, CEO, MindShare

Top U.S. Management

Marc Goldstein, president/CEO, MindShare USA/president national broadcast

Ray Simko, president, strategic planning

Top TV executives:

Kathy Crawford, president, MindShare Local Broadcast

Peter Tortorici, president, MindShare Entertainment.

Jason Maltby, senior partner/managing director, national TV

Shari Cohen, senior partner/managing director

Richard Cotter, senior partner/director of local broadcast

Major Accounts: American Express, Bristol-Myers, Gillette, IBM, Kimberly Clark, Kodak, Mattel, Novartis, Sears, Unilever

2004 In Review: It was hard to top 2003, when MindShare was lauded by several trade magazines for its prowess and earned accolades for its groundbreaking work for Yahoo! Personals' "Project: Real People," which featured a single woman who lived, dated and hooked up live in front of the public on a billboard created by MindShare. As if that weren't enough, MindShare struck a maverick programming alliance with ABC that developed The Days. Aside from representing the potential for tie-ins for MindShare clients such as Unilever, the lead client on the project, the deal signals a direct role for the agency in program development.



4. MediaVest



U.S. TV billings 2003: $3.31B

1675 Broadway

New York, NY 10019

212-468-4000

www.smvgroup.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.345 billion

Cable TV: $845 million

Syndication: $418 million

Spot: $705 million

Top management

Jack Klues, CEO, Starcom MediaVest Group

Renetta McCann, CEO, The Americas, Starcom MediaVest Group

Laura Desmond, CEO

Top U.S. TV executives

Donna Speciale, president, U.S. broadcast

Mariebeth Papuga, SVP, local broadcast

Major Accounts: Altria, Avon, Capital One, Coca-Cola, Ernst & Young, Heineken, Mars, Masterfoods, Procter & Gamble, Paramount, UBS Warburg

2004 In Review: Despite having more media-billings clout than its sister unit, MediaVest is frequently overshadowed by Starcom, whose management have been on the rise and calls the shots at Publicis' Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG). But that perception belies the feisty, and winning nature of MediaVest CEO Laura Desmond, who has crafted a uniquely differentiated media-services brand that is the perfect complement to Starcom. Where Starcom is seen as a strategic visionary, MediaVest is known for its marketplace muscle, an attribute that no doubt factored into its win late in 2003 of Coca-Cola Co.'s massive media-buying account. The win effectively consolidated the soft-drink giant's business at SMG (Starcom already had the planning assignment), but what is not known generally is how strategic MediaVest is on its own accord. Whereas Starcom pursues strategic innovation through original research, MediaVest uses market leverage and creativity, striking branded-content deals for clients such as Procter & Gamble (Swiffer), Coca-Cola and Crest (White Strips).



5. Zenith



U.S. TV billings 2003: $3.30B

299 W. Houston St.

New York, NY 10014

212-859-5100

www.zenithmedia.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.161 billion

Cable TV: $392 million

Syndication: $54 million

Spot: $1.695 billion

Top Management

Stephen King, CEO, ZenithOptimedia Group, Worldwide

Top U.S. Management

Rich Hamilton, CEO, ZenithOptimedia Group, The Americas

Top TV Executive

Peggy Green, president, broadcast, Zenith Media Services

Major accounts: Toyota, Verizon, General Mills, Schering Plough, Astra Zeneca

2004 In Review: Zenith Optimedia got off to a rocky start this year, when its U.K.-based founder and CEO John Perriss stepped down. Perriss, who masterminded Zenith, the first of the major unbundled agency media-services units, left no apparent heir, sparking speculation on the succession. Ultimately, the agency named Steve King, an ambitious and personable executive who had helped Perriss launch Zenith in 1988. The move ended speculation that one of ZenithOptimedia Group's U.S. executives might take the reins. The management turmoil also sparked rumors that ZenithOptimedia might ultimately be folded under a new corporate-level media management post at parent Publicis. But Publicis has subsequently formed a corporate media organization, and ZenithOptimedia's King sits on it alongside Starcom MediaVest Group chief Jack Klues.



6. Initiative Media



U.S. TV billings 2003: $2.90B

1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza

New York, NY 10017

212-605-7000

www.im-na.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.156 million

Cable TV: $711 million

Syndication: $114 million

Spot: $914 million

Top management

Alec Gerster, CEO, Initiative Worldwide

Top U.S. management:

Carolyn Bivens, president/COO, Initiative North America

Top TV executives

Tim Spengler, EVP/director of national broadcast

Sue Johenning, EVP/director of local broadcast

David Ernst, EVP/director of futures and technologies

Stacey Lynn Koerner, EVP/director of global research integration

Negotiating Affiliate: Magna Global USA (TV negotiating arm for Interpublic units Universal McCann and Initiative Media)

Ira Carlin, chairman, Magna Global Worldwide

Major Accounts: America Online, Bayer Corp., Bell South, Coors, The Home Depot, Merck, SC Johnson

2004 In Review: Initiative had a tough start, losing a number of key clients. It had to defend one of its most important accounts, America Online's $200 million media-planning and -buying assignment, against blue-chip contenders. Ultimately, Initiative retained AOL and has been lauded for AOL's breakthrough "Running Man" campaign.



7. Starcom



U.S. TV billings 2003: $2.75B

35 W. Wacker Dr.

Chicago, IL 60601

312-220-3535

www.smvgroup.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.101 billion

Cable TV: $539 million

Syndication: $211 million

Spot: $895 million

Top management (network)

Jack Klues, CEO, Starcom MediaVest Group

Renetta McCann, CEO, The Americas, Starcom MediaVest Group

John Muszynski, EVP/managing director of investment operations engagement

Steven Fueling, EVP/chief marketing officer

Top U.S. management:

John Muszynski, EVP/managing director of investment operations engagement

Steven Fueling, EVP/chief marketing officer

Chris Boothe, EVP/group client leader

Andrew Swinand, SVP/group client leader

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, SVP/director of broadcast investment

Top U.S. TV executives

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, SVP/director of broadcast investment

Kevin Gallagher, SVP/director of local investment

Major Accounts: Allstate, Hallmark, Kellogg, Miller, Morgan Stanley, Phillip Morris, Procter & Gamble.

2004 In Review: Starcom, the Chicago-based half of Starcom Media Vest Group, continued to live up to its reputation for innovation, winning (with Carat) P&G's new communications planning assignment, a strategic adventure that has huge implications for the future of advertising.



8. MediaCom



U.S. TV billings 2003: $2.71B

77 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10017

212-545-2100

www.mediacom.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.182 billion

Cable TV: $600 million

Syndication: $241 million

Spot: $689 million

Top management

Alexander Schmidt-Vogel, CEO, MediaCom Worldwide

Top U.S. management

Jon Mandel, chairman, MediaCom U.S./chief global buying officer, MediaCom Worldwide

Dene Callas, CEO, MediaCom U.S.

Top TV Executives

Jon Mandel, chief global buying officer

Peter Olsen, EVP, national broadcast

Anne Elkins, EVP, local broadcast

Major Accounts: Cendant, Dannon, Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline, Hasbro, Kmart, Smucker's, Subway, Warner Bros.

2004 In Review: Few had it as tough as MediaCom in 2004. Just as the media shop was poised to reposition itself with a new marketing chief and a new brand identity, the agency lost one of its biggest assignments, media planning for Procter & Gamble. Then, parent company Grey Global Group was acquired by rival WPP Group. That caused account defections, including Masterfoods' Mars brand and Wyeth's Consumer Healthcare division. VW also is reportedly reevaluating its $1.4 billion global media-planning assignment, split between MPG and MediaCom. WPP's acquisition isn't expected to close until late this year or early next, but questions abound.



9. Carat



U.S. TV billings 2003: $2.50B

3 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-689-6800

www.carat-na.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $1.150 billion

Cable TV: $600 million

Syndication: $175 million

Spot: $575 million

Top Management

David Verklin, CEO, Carat Americas

Top U.S. Management

Charlie Rutman, president, Carat USA

Top TV executive

Andy Donchin, EVP/director of national broadcast

Major Accounts: Alberto-Culver, Bank One, Hyundai, Midas, Radio Shack, Remax, Papa John's, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble

2004 In Review: The year started off on the wrong foot for Carat, which struck out on three high-profile account pitches: American Express, America Online and Coca-Cola Co. The agency, the youngest of the major U.S. media-services giants, was developing a reputation for being more a bridesmaid than a bride, until it snagged what many consider the biggest plum account of all, Procter & Gamble's communications-planning assignment. Although the business was split with Starcom MediaVest Group (see Starcom profile), the win was especially significant for Carat, firmly establishing it as a strategic-planning heavyweight. Meanwhile, Carat has also emerged as a significant media-buying factor, breaking into the top 10 TV-buying shops for the first time this year.



10. Mediaedge:cia



U.S. TV billings 2003: $2.40B

825 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10019

212-474-0000

www.mediaedge.com

TV Ad Spending

Network TV: $925 million

Cable TV: $400 million

Syndication: $80 million

Spot: $995 million

Top management

Charles Courtier, executive chairman, worldwide

Top U.S. management

Rino Scanzoni, chief investment officer

Lee Doyle, managing partner, client services

Tom Handy, chief financial officer

Joe Abruzzo, managing partner/director of MediaLab

Kim Vasey, director of radio

Alan Schanzer, managing partner, The Digital Edge

Top U.S. TV executives

Rino Scanzoni, chief investment officer

Maggie Ross, managing partner, local broadcast, North America

Lyle Schwartz, director, research and marketplace analysis

Michael Bologna, emerging media communications director

Major Accounts: New accounts include Citibank, United Airlines and Adams (part of Cadbury Schweppes). Others include AT&T, Campbell Soup, Colgate Palmolive, Yum Brands, Mattel, DHL, GlaxoSmithKline, Xerox,

2004 In Review: Mediaedge:cia is one of the least understood media agency brands in the U.S., but it dominates overseas. It got noticed when it won Paramount Pictures' $480 million media-planning and -buying account.

