Too Much Smoke Too Little Coverage

When Peter Jennings announced last week that he was suffering from lung

cancer and confessed his past cigarette habit, the irony was unavoidable. Just

last fall, the ABC News anchorman had hosted Untold

Stories of Betrayal and Neglect, an hour-long prime time special on

“the power of Big Tobacco and the failure of the Congress to do anything

about it.”

Jennings introduced the special by asserting that the health dangers of

cigarette smoking were an ongoing concern at ABC: “We have kept a Tobacco

File at ABC News for more than 20 years.” In fact, the special was mostly a

retrospective of the tobacco wars of the mid 1990s—the regulatory disputes

and the anti-industry lawsuits. Jennings conceded that the urgency had gone out

of the story: “By the late '90s, many people thought the government and the

tobacco industry and the public-health community had finally made real progress

in the campaign against smoking.”

Sadly, he reflected that relaxed vigilance in his personal life last

week, during the raspy message he recorded to end World

News Tonight with substitute anchor Elizabeth Vargas, when he

acknowledged, “Yes, I was a smoker until about 20 years ago. And I was weak

and I smoked over 9/11.”

This ebbing sense of crisis about the scourge of cigarettes has also

been evident in the agenda of the networks' nightly newscasts—not just

Jennings' World News Tonight but at CBS

and NBC as well. Over the past six years, cigarette coverage has plummeted to

less than one-fifth of the volume it received during the heat of the tobacco

wars in the mid '90s.

Back then, the clash between Big Tobacco and Big Media was epic. Most

vivid was the case of 60 Minutes' pulling

its story on nicotine manipulation by Brown & Williamson. It's so

memorable because CBS' suppressed source, Jeffrey Wigand, went on to be the

central figure of the movie The Insider.

Less well remembered is ABC's short-lived prime time magazine

Day One. Reporter John Martin alleged that

cigarettes are “high-technology nicotine-delivery devices” spiked with

extra nicotine to keep smokers addicted. He explained that “the companies say

the nicotine is a natural part of the extract used for flavoring, not intended

to addict smokers.” Philip Morris sued ABC News for libel as a result of the

report. (The lawsuit was settled, with a retraction by ABC of some details, a

limited apology, a payment of legal costs and no damages.)

During the six-year period 1993-1998, the three networks' nightly

newscasts averaged an annual total of almost four hours on tobacco-related

reporting: the famous congressional hearings where executive after Big Tobacco

executive swore that nicotine was not addictive; the debate over whether the

FDA could regulate cigarettes; the state-level lawsuits to set up

anti–youth-smoking advertising campaigns.

Of the two networks whose journalists came under legal fire, CBS (524

minutes over the six years vs. ABC's 459 and NBC's 412) followed the story

most closely.

At the time, the increased interest in tobacco was astonishing since it

marked the substitution of legal drugs for illegal ones in the headlines. The

previous five years had seen saturation coverage of President George H. W.

Bush's War on Drugs, with the Medellin cocaine cartel, not the Marlboro Man,

occupying the position of Public Enemy No. 1.

Since 1999, however, all three networks' news operations have lost

interest in the beat, each averaging just 15 minutes each year on

tobacco—scarcely more newsworthy than alcohol. And just as tobacco supplanted

cocaine in the news hierarchy of threats to the nation's health, so now the

focus is on Big Food. Stories on obesity, nutrition, fast food, bioengineered

crops and so on receive four times the attention that cigarettes attract.

The news agenda has followed the same fads as Hollywood—from drugs to

cigs to gluttony, from Scarface to

The Insider to Supersize Me. Unfortunately, the cancer-causing

properties of tobacco failed to mimic the shifting emphases of network news

coverage.

Even though Jennings swore off cigarettes at the time ABC News began

compiling its Tobacco File two decades ago, he now finds himself grappling with

an illness that will strike tens of thousands of smokers this year and many

more in the years to come. We are sorry that, under duress, he slipped a few

years ago, and we wish him the best for a full recovery.