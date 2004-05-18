Tony Randall Dies at 84

Tony Randall, 84, the veteran TV actor best remembered for for his co-starring turn as the finnicky Felix Unger on ABC's long-running Odd Couple (1970-75), died of complications from pneumonia Monday night at New York University Medical Center. He contracted the illness after bypass surgery in December.

Randall was a stage and screen star, an opera buff and generally a renaissance man. He actually had starred in five TV series, including Love, Sydney, One Man's Family and The Tony Randall Show.



Turner Classic Movies has already announced it will air a seven-film tribute to the actor May 24.

