Tonia Lee Joins TV One

Tonia Lee has joined TV One as VP of business operations and strategy.



She will help the network president with overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic planning, according to TV One.



Lee had been running consulting firm You Never Know Ventures and before that was VP and senior project leader for new products at Turner Broadcasting. Her resume also includes stints at the Weather Channel and a prior financial services career at Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Citibank.