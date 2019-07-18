Toni Collette Drama ‘Unbelievable’ Begins on Netflix Sept. 13

Netlflix drama series Unbelievable, starring Toni Collette as a detective investigating a home invasion and sexual assault, premieres on Netflix Sept. 13. Kaitlyn Dever plays teen Marie, who files the police report about the invasion.

Merritt Wever is also in the cast.

The story is based on a real-life event.

The article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” from The Marshall Project and ProPublica inspired the series. It also inspired the This American Life podcast “Anatomy of a Doubt.”

Netflix calls the series “a story of unspeakable trauma, unwavering tenacity, and astounding resilience.”

Showrunner Susannah Grant executive produces Unbelievable, from CBS Television Studios, along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien and Marie.