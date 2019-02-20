Tom O’Brien Named President of Weather Channel

Tom O’Brien, former Nexstar executive VP, has been named president of The Weather Channel. O’Brien will also be executive VP of Allen Media LLC, parent of The Weather Channel. He will oversee all television and digital operations for the network and its streaming service Local Now, including content production, acquisitions, programming, advertising sales, marketing and all related corporate strategy and development.

O’Brien reports directly to Entertainment Studios founder/chairman/CEO Byron Allen. He starts immediately.

Weather Channel is part of Entertainment Studios. Entertainment Studios is part of Allen Media LLC.

"I have known and worked with Tom for 25 years, and he is a phenomenal addition to The Weather Channel and our Entertainment Studios family," said Allen. “Tom's extensive corporate leadership experience across broadcast, cable and digital platforms makes him the ideal executive to join our team as we continue to grow our global media and technology company."

O’Brien joined Nexstar as executive VP, digital media, and chief revenue officer in 2013 and departed in 2017. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at NBCUniversal, including executive VP/chief revenue officer at CNBC and president/general manager of WNBC New York, KXAS Dallas/Ft. Worth and WVIT Hartford.

“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at The Weather Channel and Allen Media,” said O’Brien. “This is a unique opportunity to help lead the most trusted and No. 1 weather news brand in America. The Weather Channel’s track record of success as an industry leader in innovation, advanced science, and technology is simply the best. Our primary goal is to protect and save lives as we continue to reach new audiences and provide an integral service to people across this country.”