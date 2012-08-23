Tom Nagorski Leaving ABC News

Tom Nagorski, ABC News' managing editor for

international coverage, is leaving the network to become executive VP of the Asia Society, news president Ben Sherwood said in a memo to

staff Thursday.

Nagorski has helmed the net's international

coverage for the past two years after serving as senior broadcast producer for World News under Diane Sawyer and

Charlie Gibson and foreign editor of the newscast under Peter Jennings. He

first joined ABC as an intern at 20/20,

later serving as a news producer in Frankfurt, Berlin and Moscow.

"When Tom speaks up

for a story, he commands our attention because his deep voice resonates with

the great heritage, mission and highest standards of ABC News," Sherwood said

in the memo.

Nagorski's last day will be Sept. 13. Veteran

ABC News producer Marcus Wilford will serve as interim managing editor until a

replacement is named.

It is ABC News' second senior-level departure in a week. On Tuesday, This Week executive producer Jon Banner announced he would leave the news division to join PepsiCo's global communications team.