It is no surprise that urban-radio heavyweight Tom Joyner's first

broadcasting experience came as the result of a social cause. A native of

Tuskegee, Ala., Joyner was an active participant in the civil-rights movement

at an early age. One afternoon in the 1960s, Joyner and others protested

outside a local station that played predominantly white “background music,”

as Joyner describes it, for the white-owned shops in the overwhelmingly black

town.

The exasperated station owner approached the crowd and offered to give a

volunteer the last part of the broadcast day on Saturdays. “You can play all

the Motown and all the Aretha you want,” he said. “Who wants to do

it?”

Joyner raised his hand.

“I've been in the business ever since,” he says. “And I've

been protesting ever since.”

Along the way, the syndicated radio host—heard by 8 million people

every week on 115 stations nationwide—became one of the nation's most

generous supporters of African-American causes in the U.S. (In 2003, he ranked

just behind Oprah Winfrey and arts benefactor Eileen Harris Norton among black

philanthropists, according to Black

Enterprise magazine.) In particular, Joyner has used his celebrity

to support students attending historically black colleges and universities.

For the uninitiated, the nationally syndicated

Tom Joyner Morning Show is a blend of old-school R&B, PG-rated

jokes (“I saw a recent picture of Mr. T the other day. He looks like there

should be an F-A in front of that T.”), info-tainment newscasts and socially

conscious features like “Real Fathers, Real Men.” There's even a hammy

soap opera called It's Your World, set in

a town where all black people are prosperous.

The show's format was inspired by Joyner's black radio heroes, such

as Atlanta's Jack “The Rapper” Gibson, who launched the first black-owned

radio station, and Philadelphia personality Doug “Jocko” Henderson, a rap

radio pioneer. “I'm given credit for being innovative, but what I'm doing

is not new,” Joyner says. “I'm just doing it from a bigger platform and a

bigger microphone.”

After graduating from Tuskegee University, Joyner paid his on-air dues

in Memphis, Tenn., St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago during the 1970s and '80s.

In the mid '80s, he earned notoriety as the “Fly Jock,” commuting by

plane every day between a morning-show gig at KKDA(FM) Dallas and an afternoon

drive-time slot at WCGI(FM) Chicago. From 1986 to '93, he logged 7 million

frequent-flyer miles.

In 1994, ABC Radio Networks began syndicating his morning show. National

exposure made Joyner a star—but the kid from Tuskegee wanted to do more.

“Tom really had a vision of building an entity and not wanting big

media companies to interfere with that vision,” says David Kantor, Joyner's

business partner and a longtime radio executive. The Fly Jock's decision to

part ways with ABC Radio in 2003, Kantor says, was “a freedom-of-content

issue and a freedom-to-expand issue.”

That year, Joyner and Kantor founded REACH Media. In addition to

producing Joyner's morning radio show, the company operates

BlackAmericaWeb.com, an informational Web site and fundraising arm that is

currently in full swing to help victims of Hurricane Katrina. REACH Media also

produces Joyner's slate of charity events, including The Fantastic Voyage, a

seven-day, 3,000-passenger cruise that raises college-scholarship money. It's

distributed through The Tom Joyner Foundation, which has raised $30 million

since 1998, largely through modest individual contributions.

For access to his radio audience, which is primarily African-American

and female, Joyner insists advertisers spread the word about voter

registration, U.S. Census participation and other public-service campaigns.

“When they show that they are concerned not only about selling their

product to our community but also about the community itself, our community

will wrap its arms around that partner and be with them [for life],” Joyner

says. Those “partners,” as he calls them, include Procter & Gamble and

Southwest Airlines.

Although urban network Radio One bought a 51% stake in REACH Media for

$56 million this year, the business has retained the feel of a family affair.

One of Joyner's sons, Oscar, is REACH Media's president, while the other,

Thomas Jr., runs the foundation. With his radio career still going strong after

25 years, Joyner is set to embark on a new venture: syndicated television.

The Tom Joyner Show, a late-night hour-long weekend show,

started Oct. 1. It has cleared 75% of the U.S. and 38 of the top 40 markets,

including Los Angeles and New York.

When he looks back on his achievements, Joyner is humble, but others

rave. “He's brought a lot of strength to the African-American community in

a lot of ways,” says Kantor. “I believe he is the most influential

African-American in the country. But he'd never admit that.”

Of course, there is a bonus to helping so many young people finish

college. “I get some great hugs,” Joyner says with a smile. “Nice,

googly, mama-and-grandmamma hugs.”