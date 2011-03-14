Tom Crean to be Guest Analyst for NCAA Tournament

Indiana

University head coach Tom Crean will be working as a guest analyst for

CBS Sports and Turner Sports during the Men's Basketball Tournament, the

two companies announced in a joint statement Monday.

Crean

will be working out of the Atlanta studio along side host Matt Winer

and fellow analysts Seth Davis and Steve Smith. Crean is slated to

cover the First Round games, which air on truTV Tuesday and Wednesday

beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as the Second Round, which will air

across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV on Thursday and Friday.

Crean

has been the coach of Indiana since 2008, and has previously coached at

Marquette University where he made five tournament appearances

including a Final Four in 2003.

This year's tournament is noteworthy in that for the first time, every game will be nationally broadcast.