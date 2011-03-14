Tom Crean to be Guest Analyst for NCAA Tournament
Indiana
University head coach Tom Crean will be working as a guest analyst for
CBS Sports and Turner Sports during the Men's Basketball Tournament, the
two companies announced in a joint statement Monday.
Crean
will be working out of the Atlanta studio along side host Matt Winer
and fellow analysts Seth Davis and Steve Smith. Crean is slated to
cover the First Round games, which air on truTV Tuesday and Wednesday
beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as the Second Round, which will air
across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV on Thursday and Friday.
Crean
has been the coach of Indiana since 2008, and has previously coached at
Marquette University where he made five tournament appearances
including a Final Four in 2003.
This year's tournament is noteworthy in that for the first time, every game will be nationally broadcast.
