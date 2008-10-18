Tom Calderone Named VH1 President
By Alex Weprin
Tom Calderone, executive VP and GM of VH1 since 2005, was promoted to president of the network. VH1 has posted 23 consecutive quarters of growth in total viewers and seen a dramatic increase in viewers within the 18-49 demo under Calderone's leadership.
He will continue to oversee day-to-day operations, management and strategy for the MTV Networks-owned cable channel, and will continue to report to Van Toffler, MTV Networks Music and Logo Group president.
