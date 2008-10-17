Tom Calderone Named VH1 President

Tom Calderone, who has served as executive VP and GM of VH1 since 2005, has been promoted to president of the network.

VH1 has posted 23 consecutive quarters of growth in total viewers and seen a dramatic increase in viewers within the 18-49 demo under Calderone’s leadership.

He will continue to oversee day-to-day operations, management and strategy for the MTV Networks owned cable channel, and will continue to report to Van Toffler, MTV Networks Music and Logo Group president.

Calderone also oversees Palladia, MTV Networks' high-definition music channel and is chairman of the VH1 Save The Music Foundation.

“Tom has an encyclopedic knowledge of music, great instincts in identifying the next cultural phenomenon for the VH1 audience, a sharp business sense and an inexplicable love of the Buffalo Bills” said Toffler in a statement. “Those characteristics not only make him a unique and thoughtful leader, but just an all around good person to have on your team and driving one of your key brands.”