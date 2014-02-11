Tom Brokaw Reveals He Has Cancer

NBC News special correspondent and longtime anchor Tom Brokaw revealed Tuesday that he has cancer.

Brokaw was diagnosed in August at the Mayo Clinic with multiple myeloma, which affects the blood cells in bone marrow. Brokaw has continued to work throughout his treatment.

He said that his physicians were "encouraged" by the progress he was making.

Brokaw's full statement is below:

"With the exceptional support of my family, medical team and friends, I am very optimistic about the future and look forward to continuing my life, my work and adventures still to come.

"I remain the luckiest guy I know.

"I am very grateful for the interest in my condition but I also hope everyone understands I wish to keep this a private matter."