Tollin, Robbins sign with Touchstone
Prolific producers Mike Tollin and Brian Robbins have signed a multiyear
production deal with Touchstone Television, leaving Warner Bros. Television
after four years.
Tollin/Robbins Productions this year has been a top producer for The WB
Television Network, with three shows currently on the air: Smallville, What I Like About You and Black Sash.
Tollin/Robbins also produced Birds of Prey for The WB, but that show was
canceled in December.
For the fall, Tollin/Robbins has four pilots in production: Better
Days for ABC; I'm with Her, also for ABC; an untitled comedy for Fox;
and One Tree Hill for The WB.
In cable, the team produces All That and Nick Cannon for
Nickelodeon and Slamball for The New TNN.
Tollin/Robbins has also produced two feature films, Big Fat Liar and
Varsity Blues.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.