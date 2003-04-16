Tollin, Robbins sign with Touchstone

Prolific producers Mike Tollin and Brian Robbins have signed a multiyear

production deal with Touchstone Television, leaving Warner Bros. Television

after four years.

Tollin/Robbins Productions this year has been a top producer for The WB

Television Network, with three shows currently on the air: Smallville, What I Like About You and Black Sash.

Tollin/Robbins also produced Birds of Prey for The WB, but that show was

canceled in December.

For the fall, Tollin/Robbins has four pilots in production: Better

Days for ABC; I'm with Her, also for ABC; an untitled comedy for Fox;

and One Tree Hill for The WB.

In cable, the team produces All That and Nick Cannon for

Nickelodeon and Slamball for The New TNN.

Tollin/Robbins has also produced two feature films, Big Fat Liar and

Varsity Blues.