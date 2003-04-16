Trending

Tollin, Robbins sign with Touchstone

By

Prolific producers Mike Tollin and Brian Robbins have signed a multiyear
production deal with Touchstone Television, leaving Warner Bros. Television
after four years.

Tollin/Robbins Productions this year has been a top producer for The WB
Television Network, with three shows currently on the air: Smallville, What I Like About You and Black Sash.

Tollin/Robbins also produced Birds of Prey for The WB, but that show was
canceled in December.

For the fall, Tollin/Robbins has four pilots in production: Better
Days for ABC; I'm with Her, also for ABC; an untitled comedy for Fox;
and One Tree Hill for The WB.

In cable, the team produces All That and Nick Cannon for
Nickelodeon and Slamball for The New TNN.

Tollin/Robbins has also produced two feature films, Big Fat Liar and
Varsity Blues.