Todd Named KNXV GM

After four months of minding the store in Phoenix, Janice Todd has been tapped by Scripps Broadcasting to run it.

Todd has been interim GM at KNXV Phoenix since last March, when former station chief John Culliton left. Now the title is hers for keeps.

Todd has been in Phoenix since 1999 as general sales manager. She has worked for Scripps for 20 years, including almost 10 years at KRJH Tulsa, Okla., where she started as an account executive and rose to general sales manager.

A University of Hawaii graduate, Todd started her broadcast career in radio at KUAI-AM Kauai, Hawaii.

Scripps station group is the 11th largest in the country, according to B&C’s 2005 survey of the top TV broadcast groups, with 10 stations that reach 22% of the country.