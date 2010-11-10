'Today's' Shalit to Leave After Over 40 Years
Today Arts Editor and Critic Gene Shalit will leave the show after more than 40 years, NBC announced Tuesday.
Today will air a tribute to Shalit and his tenure Thursday, Nov. 11.
"Gene is not just a Today show treasure but a television legend
and an American icon," said Today Executive Producer Jim Bell. "We
salute him for his unprecedented 40-year run on a single television
program, a feat unlikely to ever be matched."
