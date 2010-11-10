Trending

'Today's' Shalit to Leave After Over 40 Years

Today Arts Editor and Critic Gene Shalit will leave the show after more than 40 years, NBC announced Tuesday.

Today will air a tribute to Shalit and his tenure Thursday, Nov. 11.

"Gene is not just a Today show treasure but a television legend
and an American icon," said Today Executive Producer Jim Bell. "We
salute him for his unprecedented 40-year run on a single television
program, a feat unlikely to ever be matched."