'Today's Natalie Morales to Host 'Access Hollywood,' 'Access Hollywood Live'

Not even a week after the news was confirmed that longtime Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live host Billy Bush would be headed to Today, NBC confirmed that Today’s Natalie Morales would be headed west to take his spot.

Morales, Today’s 7 to 9 a.m. news reader and a staple of the show’s 9 a.m. hour, will move to Los Angeles to host Access Hollywood, Access Hollywood Live and be Today’s West Coast anchor. She’ll also contribute entertainment and other stories to Dateline and other NBC news programs.

“With our show’s increasing focus on West Coast stories, it became clear to me that having a permanent anchor presence in L.A. would be of enormous value,” Noah Oppenheim, Today’s senior VP and executive in charge told NBC News staff in a memo.

Industry sources note that a slot on a network morning show has long been Bush’s goal, while Morales wanted to live somewhere warmer.