Today and DIY Network Team For Home Improvement Show

NBC's Today and DIY Network are teaming for a home improvement series to air on DIY and hosted by Today’s Natalie Morales.

The half-hour show – called Today Show Tips -- will be culled from the morning show’s home improvement segments. DIY Network’s Amy Matthews, a licensed contractor, will appear with Morales to offer more tips.

The agreement between DIY Network and Today calls for 26 episodes of Today Show Tips, which is set to bow in January.

Home improvement segments have been a staple on NBC’s morning show with popular personalities of the trade including Ty Pennington, Bob Vila, Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Wynn Pastor appearing to offer advice on everything from plumbing problems to storage solutions.

For Today, the DIY deal represents a new avenue for amortizing those segments while giving DIY Network access to Today’s stable of celebrity home improvement gurus.

Today Show Tips will air Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET on weekends.