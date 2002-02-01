Tobacco opponents buy Super Bowl ads

An anti-tobacco advocacy group will air two ads during the Super Bowl on Fox

Sunday.

The group, truth, has created two 30-second spots.

One, dubbed 'Squadron,' features an airplane pulling a banner for beach goers

to see asking, 'What's in cigarette smoke?' Because the answer includes 599

substances, according to truth, it can only be provided by a squadron of

banner-pulling planes that follow.

In the second spot, named 'Ratman,' a man dressed as a giant dying rat climbs

out of a Times Square subway station and scrawls on a piece of cardboard:

'There's cyanide in cigarette smoke. Same as in rat poison.'

Both ads were created by Arnold Worldwide in Boston and Crispin, Porter and

Bugusky in Miami.