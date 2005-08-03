TNT's Most Wanted

TNT’s second new summer drama, Wanted, is very much alive.

The crime drama starring Gary Cole debuted Sunday, July 31, at 10 p.m. to a strong 3.73 million total viewers, beating TNT's average in prime by over a million viewers.

It had a tough act to follow in The Closer, however, TNT's first new summer drama, which broke cable records with its premiere, earning a 4.8 household rating and more than 7 million total viewers.

The Closer’s July 25 episode was the top-rated ad-supported cable program for the week ending July 31, with 5.21 million total viewers. The show grew in its eighth of 13 episodes this past Monday (Aug.) 1 to 6.13 million total viewers.

TNT is looking for Wanted to rev up in the ratings as the network gets deeper into its NASCAR coverage. The network scheduled the suspenseful show around the car-racing season and is airing combo spots tying together the two.

“NASCAR will drive Wanted to even higher ratings,” said TNT & TBS EVP/COO Steve Koonin. “The action, intensity and adrenaline of both are a great match.”

TNT averaged 2.69 million total viewers in prime in July, up 5% from last year’s average, 2.55 million.