TNT's Caesar studded with stars
Turner Network Television signed up actors Richard Harris, Christopher
Walken, Chris Noth, Valeria Golino and Jeremy Sisto to star in original
miniseries Julius Caesar. Production on the series starts next month in
Malta and Bulgaria. The airdate has not yet been scheduled.
TNT executives have said they may hold some pricey originals back until next
year if the ad market does not improve.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.