TNT Unveils New Flicks

Imagine all the people, sharing all the ad dollars.

You may say he's a dreamer, but Turner Entertainment Group President Mark Lazarus planned to tell advertisers Tuesday that he envisioned a One Television World, where the dividing lines between broadcast and cable -- and one assumes the ad rate discrepencies--were erased and "all networks compete for viewers and dollars on a level playing field."

In addition to outlining TNT's already announced new programming players to advertisers at its upfront ad presentation in New York Tuesday, Lazarus, with an able assist from TNT/TBS EVP/COO Steve Koonin, planned to announce three new original films: a sequel to its top performer of last year, The Librarian; Pleading Guilty, about an ex-cop turned high-powered corporate lawyer; and Avenger, about a former Special Forces operative turned lawyer turned avenger of murdered loved ones.