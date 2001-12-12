TNT tops ratings with The Matrix
A triple helping of The Matrix boosted TNT to
the top of last week's weekly cable Nielsens.
TNT finished with a 2.1 rating in prime after The Matrix earned two
3.4 ratings and a 3.1 on the nights it aired, according to Turner Entertainment
Research analysis of Nielsen data.
Lifetime Television took second with a 2.0 rating.
Fox Family made a rare appearance at the top of the list, taking third with a
1.7 rating, thanks to its original movie Three Days (4.1 rating), and
Miracle on 34th Street (2.4 rating).
