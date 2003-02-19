TNT tops cable ratings
Turner Network Television captured top marks in last week's cable-ratings battle, edging out USA
Network for the top spot.
For the week of Feb. 10 through 16, TNT notched an average 2.2 prime-time
rating with 2.6 million viewers.
USA followed with a 2.1 rating in prime time and 2.6 million viewers.
USA got a lift from well-heeled ratings for its Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show coverage. On Feb. 11, the dog show posted a 4.2 rating, after turning in a
3.2 one day earlier.
Nickelodeon, Fox News Channel, Lifetime Television and Disney Channel each posted
1.7 prime-time averages.
In viewers, Nickelodeon prevailed, averaging about 2 million last
week compared with 1.9 million for Lifetime and 1.7 million for Fox
News.
Cable originals produced mixed results last week.
Two cable dramas, FX's The Shield and USA's Dead Zone,
slipped in ratings.
The Shield garnered a 2.3 rating for its Feb. 11 play and Dead
Zone posted a 2.0 rating Feb. 16.
At the other end, Nick's SpongeBob SquarePants continued to deliver
stellar ratings, as high as a 3.8 Feb. 16, and Lifetime's original drama, The
Division, collected a better-than-usual 3.2 rating the same day.
On MTV: Music Television, last week's helping of The Osbournes collected a 3.4 rating,
while The Real World delivered a 3.0.
