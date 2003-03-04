TNT, TBS, Nick top cable ratings
Turner Network Television, TBS Superstation and Nickelodeon all claimed a spot at the top of last
week's weekly cable ratings.
For the week of Feb. 24 through March 2, all three channels averaged a 1.8 rating
in prime time and 2.1 million viewers.
Fox News Channel continued its ratings assault last week, harvesting an
average 1.7 rating and 1.8 million viewers. Its hottest show, The O'Reilly
Factor, climbed as high as a 2.7 rating Feb. 24.
Rounding out the top five were Cartoon Network and Lifetime Television, both with 1.6
averages in prime time. Cartoon averaged 1.8 million viewers, while Lifetime
attracted 1.7 million.
Nick's SpongeBob SquarePants and The New TNN's
WWE Raw were the week's highest-rated cable programs, earning 4.1 ratings.
Trading Spaces garnered a strong 3.8 rating for its March 1 play and its
The Learning Channel lead-out, Human Beings, turned in a strong 3.2 rating.
