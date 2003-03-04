TNT, TBS, Nick top cable ratings

Turner Network Television, TBS Superstation and Nickelodeon all claimed a spot at the top of last

week's weekly cable ratings.

For the week of Feb. 24 through March 2, all three channels averaged a 1.8 rating

in prime time and 2.1 million viewers.

Fox News Channel continued its ratings assault last week, harvesting an

average 1.7 rating and 1.8 million viewers. Its hottest show, The O'Reilly

Factor, climbed as high as a 2.7 rating Feb. 24.

Rounding out the top five were Cartoon Network and Lifetime Television, both with 1.6

averages in prime time. Cartoon averaged 1.8 million viewers, while Lifetime

attracted 1.7 million.

Nick's SpongeBob SquarePants and The New TNN's

WWE Raw were the week's highest-rated cable programs, earning 4.1 ratings.

Trading Spaces garnered a strong 3.8 rating for its March 1 play and its

The Learning Channel lead-out, Human Beings, turned in a strong 3.2 rating.