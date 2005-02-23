TNT Shines with All-Stars

Turner Network Television's broadcast of the National Basketball Association All-Star Game Feb. 20 (8:56 p.m.-11:33 p.m.) boasted 8.1 million total viewers, making it the most-viewed cable program last week. It also outdelivered all Sunday programs on two of the "Big Three" -- NBC and CBS (ABC, of course, has Desperate Housewives).

The show was also cable’s number one program year-to-date with adults 18-34, with 2.5 million viewers in the demo.

This was the third year the All-Star game has aired exclusively on TNT.

TNT’s All-Star pre-show posted the second-highest cable ratings for the week with 6.1 million total viewers. Friday’s episode of Monk on USA (Feb. 18, 10-11p.m.) took the third prime time spot with 5.4 million total viewers.

The three most-viewed cable networks for the week were TNT, USA and Disney, averaging 3.2, 2.8 and 2.2 million total viewers in prime, respectively.