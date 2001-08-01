Trending

TNT sets Salem's Lot miniseries

By

Turner Network Television is taking a new stab at Stephen King's vampire
novel, Salem's Lot, AP reports.

The cable network plans to produce a four-hour miniseries based on the 1975
book about bloodsuckers who slowly take over an isolated New England town.

The book was previously adapted as a TV movie in 1979, which starred David
Soul and James Mason.

Screenwriter Peter Filardi (Flatliners, The Craft) will write
the new script.