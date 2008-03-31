TNT Orders Ray Romano Pilot Men of a Certain Age

TNT has ordered a pilot for the drama series Men of a Certain Age starring Ray Romano. The show, about male friendship, was written by the Everybody Loves Raymond star and Mike Royce. The two will executive produce along with Rory Rosegarten and Cary Hoffman.

"Men of a Certain Age is about the highs and lows of being a guy in the modern era," said Michael Wright, senior vice president in charge of the content creation group for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. "It's an honest, emotional, funny and very personal take on the subject."

Wright described the show as a "very special project" for the network.

"When we read the script we knew right away this is a series we want to bring to our audience," he said.

The show, which follows three 40-something guys who have been best friends since college, joins a slate of some 15 others TNT is developing with the stated goal of making its entire primetime lineup original content by the year 2010.

Romano stars as "Joe," a divorced father of two who runs a party story and dreams of being a pro-golfer. His friends are "Owen," an African-American husband and father working at his own father's car dealership and "Terry," a wannabe actor.

"Mike and I have always had success writing what we know," said Romano in a statement. "What we know now is that we're middle aged, neurotic and fat. We're excited to be working with Michael Wright and TNT, who have been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive."