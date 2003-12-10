TNT, Nick Oust ESPN

Turner Network Television and Nickelodeon scored rare fourth-quarter ratings victories last week over ESPN, which typically dominates cable ratings in the fall thanks to its National Football League action.

Nick averaged a 2.1 rating in prime time with 2.42 million viewers and TNT notched a 2.1 rating with 2.37 million viewers during the week of Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

ESPN collected a 1.9 rating with 2.2 million viewers. The sports net still boasted the week's highest-rated cable program, the Dec. 7 NFL contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, which posted a 7.7 rating.

Lifetime also turned in a 1.9 average in prime with 2.1 million viewers and USA Network averaged a 1.8 rating and 2.1 million viewers.